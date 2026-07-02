Angels vs. Mariners Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Thursday, July 2

The Seattle Mariners are tied atop the AL West with the Texas Rangers, and they’ve won back-to-back games over the Los Angeles Angels heading into Thursday night’s series finale.

Los Angeles has fallen to last in the AL West, and it’s set as a massive underdog with Walber Urena (3.14 ERA) on the mound against Seattle’s Bryce Miller (1.97 ERA).

Miller has only made eight starts this season, but he’s been terrific for the Mariners, ranking in the 98th percentile in expected ERA and the 94th percentile in expected batting average against.

Seattle is just 4-4 when Miller starts this season, but can it close things out against an Angels team that is 14 games under .500 on the road?

Let’s take a look at the odds, a plate prop to bet and my prediction for this divisional battle on Thursday night.

Angels vs. Mariners Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Angels +1.5 (-130)

Mariners -1.5 (+108)

Moneyline

Angels: +178

Mariners: -219

Total

7 (Over -124/Under +103)

Angels vs. Mariners Probable Pitchers

Los Angeles: Walbert Urena (5-6, 3.14 ERA)

Seattle: Bryce Miller (3-2, 1.97 ERA)

Angels vs. Mariners How to Watch

Date: Thursday, July 2

Time: 9:40 p.m. EST

Venue: T-Mobile Park

How to Watch (TV): Mariners.TV/Angels.TV

Angels record: 36-51

Mariners record: 44-43

Angels vs. Mariners Best MLB Prop Bets

Mariners Best MLB Prop Bet

Bryce Miller OVER 6.5 Strikeouts (-147)

In today’s best MLB Best Bets column , I shared why Miller is a great prop target against this Angels offense:

Bryce Miller has a terrific matchup against the Los Angeles Angels, who are in last place in the AL West and have been one of the most strikeout-prone teams in MLB.

The Angels averaging 9.43 K’s per game in the 2026 season – 28th in MLB – and Miller has been a strikeout machine across eight starts.

The Seattle right-hander has 54 strikeouts in 45.2 innings of work, picking up at least seven K’s in all four of his starts in the month of June. He’s cleared this line five times in the 2026 season, and Miller ranks in the 96th percentile in strikeout percentage.

On top of that, Miller is getting a ton of swings out of the zone, ranking in the 97th percentile in chase percentage and the 78th percentile in whiff percentage.

I think he makes quick work of this Angels team that strikes out on over 24 percent of its plate appearances this season.

Angels vs. Mariners Prediction and Pick

The Mariners have the second-worst run line record in MLB this season, so I don’t love laying the 1.5 runs with them, even with Miller on the mound.

Urena allowed seven runs in his last outing, but he’s been pretty solid overall for the Angels, posting a 3.27 expected ERA (78th percentile) while ranking in the 87th percentile in expected batting average against.

He hasn’t been as good as Miller, who has allowed two or fewer earned runs in seven of his eight outings so far this season. Miller’s advanced numbers are off the charts, as he’s in the 90th percentile or better in strikeout percentage, expected ERA, expected BAA, hard-hit percentage and average ext velocity against.

He should be able to slow down an Angels offense that is just 18th in MLB in Weighted Runs Created Plus (wRC+) this season.

Still, I don’t love laying the price with the Mariners, so I’m going to the prop market for my prediction by taking Miller to earn the win in this game.

He’s earned the decisions in five of eight outings, allowing no more than three runs in a single start.

The Angels’ bullpen (4.61 ERA) has been pretty shaky this season, so I wouldn’t be shocked if the Mariners score enough to keep Miller ahead and the M’s bullpen (3.65 ERA) outduels Los Angeles the rest of the way.

Pick: Bryce Miller to Record a Win (-115 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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