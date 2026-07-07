Angels vs. Rangers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, July 7

The Texas Rangers are making a push for the top spot in the AL West, winning seven of their last 10 games to pull within 1.5 games of the Seattle Mariners.

On Tuesday night, they open up a series with the Los Angeles Angels, who are in last place in the AL West and on a six-game losing streak after getting swept by Boston over the weekend.

Both teams have their ace on the mound on Tuesday, as Jacob deGrom (3.48 ERA) gets the ball for Texas against Jose Soriano (3.42 ERA).

Oddsmakers have set the Rangers as favorites at home, but they are just a .500 team (20-20) at Globe Life Field this season.

Can they improve on that against one of the worst teams in the American League?

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for Tuesday night’s series opener.

Angels vs. Rangers Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Angels +1.5 (-164)

Rangers -1.5 (+136)

Moneyline

Angels: +138

Rangers: -167

Total

7 (Over -114/Under -105)

Angels vs. Rangers Probable Pitchers

Los Angeles: Jose Soriano (8-5, 3.42 ERA)

Texas: Jacob deGrom (7-5, 3.48 ERA)

Angels vs. Rangers How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, July 7

Time: 8:05 p.m. EST

Venue: Globe Life Field

How to Watch (TV): Rangers Sports Network, Angels.TV

Angels record: 36-55

Rangers record: 45-45

Angels vs. Rangers Best MLB Prop Bets

Angels Best MLB Prop Bet

Zach Neto to Hit a Home Run (+446)

Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best home run picks – Daily Dinger – why Neto’s history against deGrom makes him worth a bet:

Los Angeles Angels shortstop Zach Neto has displayed some impressive power this season, homering 19 times while posting a .781 OPS.

He’s hitting .300 over the last week (five games), and I’m going to take a shot with him at north of 4/1 odds against the Texas Rangers and Jacob deGrom. The former Cy Young award winner has struggled with the long ball this season, allowing 16 home runs in 17 starts despite posting a 3.48 ERA.

Neto has crushed deGrom in his career, and that’s a major reason for this bet. The Angels shortstop is 5-for-10 with two homers and a 1.845 OPS against deGrom. It’s also worth noting that 14 of Neto’s 19 homers have come against right-handed pitching in 2026.

Angels vs. Rangers Prediction and Pick

The Rangers may only be a .500 team at home, but the Angels have been terrible on the road, winning 15 of their 45 games in the 2026 season.

Soriano has some solid season-long numbers, but he’s fallen off after a strong start to 2026. The right-hander had a 0.84 ERA through the month of April (seven starts), but since then he’s posted a 5.34 ERA in 11 starts, leading the Angels to a 4-7 record during those outings.

His advanced numbers have dipped as well, as Soriano ranks in the 40th percentile in expected ERA (4.34) and the 54th percentile in expected batting average against.

Even though I’m fading deGrom in the prop market, that play is mainly due to Neto’s history against him and deGrom’s ground-ball rate, which is in the 16th percentile this season.

However, the rest of his advanced numbers are solid. The former Cy Young award winner has an expected ERA in the 70th percentile and an expected BAA in the 64th percentile this season.

The Rangers are 10-7 when deGrom takes the mound, and they’ve played better as of late, winning seven of their last 10 games.

I’m buying Texas to take this series opener, as Soriano has been far from a trustworthy arm over the last two months.

Pick: Rangers Moneyline (-167 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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