Angels vs. Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, Sept. 7

The Boston Red Sox have won four games in a row and are well on their way to locking up a playoff spot in the American League heading into Monday’s series opener against the Los Angeles Angels.

L.A. has the worst record in the American League, winning just two of its last 10 games to fall to 54-89 this season. A 100-loss campaign is very much in the cards for the Angels, who are in desperate need of a talent overhaul.

On Monday, Boston will use Brayan Bello to eat the bulk of the innings in this matchup, and he’s expected to start a game for the first time since June.

Chad Tracy said after the game that Brayan Bello will likely start against the Angels tomorrow.



His last start in the big leagues? June 4th against the Orioles when he got tagged for 8 ER.



Big moment for him, as the rest of the staff gets some added rest. pic.twitter.com/QmWF2GThpJ — Tyler Milliken (@tylermilliken_) September 6, 2026

Bello has a 5.07 ERA overall in 2026, but he’s lowered that considerably with a 2.95 ERA over his last 10 outings.

He’ll take on Los Angeles’ Grayson Rodriguez (6.03 ERA), who has led the team to a 4-12 mark in his 16 appearances this season.

This should be a win for Boston, which enters this game as a -181 favorite at home. I’m eyeing a couple of picks in this matchup, including a player prop for Roman Anthony.

Angels vs. Red Sox Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Angels +1.5 (-144)

Red Sox -1.5 (+119)

Moneyline

Angels: +149

Red Sox: -181

Total

8.5 (Over -101/Under -120)

Angels vs. Red Sox Probable Pitchers

Los Angeles: Grayson Rodriguez (4-6, 6.03 ERA)

Boston: Brayan Bello (5-7, 5.07 ERA)

Angels vs. Red Sox How to Watch

Date: Monday, Sept. 7

Time: 1:35 p.m. EST

Venue: Fenway Park

How to Watch (TV): NESN, Angels.TV

Angels record: 54-89

Red Sox record: 79-65

Angels vs. Red Sox Best MLB Prop Bets

Red Sox Best MLB Prop Bet

Roman Anthony to Hit a Home Run (+563)

In today’s edition of Daily Dinger – our best home run picks here at SI Betting – I shared why Roman Anthony is undervalued after putting together a strong eight-game stretch:

Boston Red Sox youngster Roman Anthony missed a ton of time this season with a partially torn ligament in his right ring finger, but he’s been hot since coming off the injured list.

Anthony has homered twice across eight games, batting .286 with a .930 OPS. He came through with a home run for us in this column back on Sept. 2 , and I’m going back to the well with the star outfielder set at +563 to go deep this afternoon.

Boston takes on the Los Angeles Angels and right-hander Grayson Rodriguez, who has struggled mightily in 2026. In 16 starts, Rodriguez has a 6.03 ERA and has allowed 12 home runs, including two in his last outing against the New York Yankees.

All three of Anthony’s homers have come against right-handed pitching this season, and I believe he’s a little undervalued at this price after homering twice in his last eight games.

Angels vs. Red Sox Prediction and Pick

No team in MLB has hit the UNDER more than the Angels this season, but I’m going to fade that trend with this pitching matchup set for Monday.

Bello has looked a lot better since his last start, but the righty has allowed four runs in back-to-back outings and had a 6.34 ERA in June before he was moved to a bullpen role. So, he’s been far from an elite pitcher even though his last 10 games have played out much better than his first 12.

Rodriguez’s ERA speaks for itself, and both of these starters rank in just the fifth percentile in expected ERA. Bello is in the second percentile in expected batting average against while Rodriguez sits in the 12th percentile.

Boston has a strong offense – 11th in Weighted Runs Created Plus – and it should be able to get to an Angels team that also has a shaky bullpen (4.35 ERA) this season.

I don’t know if Los Angeles will score enough to push this total to nine runs, but the Sox have combined for at least nine runs in 14 of Bello’s 22 outings this season.

I’ll take the OVER with a subpar pitching matchup on Labor Day.

Pick: OVER 8.5 (-101 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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