Angels vs. Twins Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, July 10

Despite being two games below .500, the Minnesota Twins are still very much in the mix in the American League Central, sitting just two games back from the Chicago White Sox for the top spot in the division.

They'll look to close the gap in time for the All-Star Break when they face the Los Angeles Angels in a weekend series.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for Friday's opener.

Angels vs. Twins Odds, Run Line, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Run line

Angels +1.5 (-160)

Twins -1.5 (+132)

Moneyline

Angels +128

Twins -152

Total

OVER 9.5 (+100)

UNDER 9.5 (-122)

Angels vs. Twins Probable Pitchers

Los Angeles: Grayson Rodriguez, RHP (2-2, 8.06 ERA)

Minnesota: Zebby Matthews, RHP (4-5, 4.43 ERA)

Angels vs. Twins How to Watch

Date: Friday, July 10

Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Target Field

How to Watch (TV): Twins.TV Presented by Progressive, ABTV, presented by Pechanga Resort Casino

Angels record: 37-57

Twins record: 46-48

Angels vs. Twins Best MLB Prop Bet

Nolan Schanuel Home Run (+900)

In today's edition of Daily Dinger, I wrote about why I'm betting on Nolan Schanuel to hit a home run:

If you're looking for a long shot bet for tonight, consider betting on the Angels' first baseman, Nolan Schanuel, to hit a home run. The Angels will take on Zebby Matthews of the Twins, who has the highest home run rate amongst all starting pitchers today with 50+ innings pitched, and the 13th highest rate amongst all Major League arms.

Angels vs. Twins Prediction and Pick

I'm going to sit back and root for runs in this American League showdown. Neither starting pitcher in this game is anything to write home about. Matthews has a 4.43 ERA, and his opponent. Grayson Rodriguez has a baffling ERA of 8.06.

Meanwhile, both offenses have been better than you think, especially the Twins, who are fourth in wRC+ over the past 30 days.

Let's bet the OVER tonight.

Pick: OVER 9.5 (+100) via FanDuel

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