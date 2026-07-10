Angels vs. Twins Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, July 10
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Despite being two games below .500, the Minnesota Twins are still very much in the mix in the American League Central, sitting just two games back from the Chicago White Sox for the top spot in the division.
They'll look to close the gap in time for the All-Star Break when they face the Los Angeles Angels in a weekend series.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for Friday's opener.
Angels vs. Twins Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run line
- Angels +1.5 (-160)
- Twins -1.5 (+132)
Moneyline
- Angels +128
- Twins -152
Total
- OVER 9.5 (+100)
- UNDER 9.5 (-122)
Angels vs. Twins Probable Pitchers
- Los Angeles: Grayson Rodriguez, RHP (2-2, 8.06 ERA)
- Minnesota: Zebby Matthews, RHP (4-5, 4.43 ERA)
Angels vs. Twins How to Watch
- Date: Friday, July 10
- Time: 8:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Target Field
- How to Watch (TV): Twins.TV Presented by Progressive, ABTV, presented by Pechanga Resort Casino
- Angels record: 37-57
- Twins record: 46-48
Angels vs. Twins Best MLB Prop Bet
- Nolan Schanuel Home Run (+900)
In today's edition of Daily Dinger, I wrote about why I'm betting on Nolan Schanuel to hit a home run:
If you're looking for a long shot bet for tonight, consider betting on the Angels' first baseman, Nolan Schanuel, to hit a home run. The Angels will take on Zebby Matthews of the Twins, who has the highest home run rate amongst all starting pitchers today with 50+ innings pitched, and the 13th highest rate amongst all Major League arms.
Angels vs. Twins Prediction and Pick
I'm going to sit back and root for runs in this American League showdown. Neither starting pitcher in this game is anything to write home about. Matthews has a 4.43 ERA, and his opponent. Grayson Rodriguez has a baffling ERA of 8.06.
Meanwhile, both offenses have been better than you think, especially the Twins, who are fourth in wRC+ over the past 30 days.
Let's bet the OVER tonight.
Pick: OVER 9.5 (+100) via FanDuel
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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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You can check out all of Iain's bets here!
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Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets