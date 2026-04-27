Anthony Edwards Injury Tanks Timberwolves’ NBA Finals Odds Despite 3-1 Series Lead

The Minnesota Timberwolves have a chance to close out the Denver Nuggets on Monday night in the first round of the playoffs, but their NBA Finals odds don’t reflect that because of Anthony Edwards’ knee injury.

Edwards went down with a bone bruise and left knee hyperextension in Game 4, which is expected to sideline him for the rest of this series and likely into the second round – if the Wolves make it there.

Just in: Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards has sustained a bone bruise and hyperextension in his left knee and is expected to miss multiple weeks, sources tell ESPN. Results showed Edwards avoided any ligament damage, but he will now miss time. pic.twitter.com/zVgDQtxXRd — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 26, 2026

As a result, Minnesota has fallen to +20000 to win the NBA Finals this season in the latest odds at DraftKings. The Timberwolves are still favored to win their first-round matchup with Denver at -150, but it’s a rather low price for a team that needs to win just one of the next three games.

The Wolves also lost Donte DiVincenzo (torn Achilles) in Game 4, so they’re extremely thin at the guard position going forward. Even though Minnesota’s defense has dominated in this series, holding Denver to under 100 points in back-to-back games, oddsmakers aren’t sold on the Wolves reaching a third straight Western Conference Finals.

The No. 2-seeded San Antonio Spurs (who are up 3-1 on Portland in their first-round series) are +450 to win the title (No. 2 in the odds), a sign that they’d open as massive favorites in a hypothetical second-round clash.

Without Edwards, there isn’t nearly as much high-end upside for the Wolves. The star guard could miss the second round entirely depending upon how his knee responds to treatment, and San Antonio (No. 3 in net rating during the regular season) is coming off a 62-win regular season where it nearly earned the No. 1 seed in the West.

Denver is a 10.5-point favorite in Game 5 (at home), so oddsmakers are expecting this series to at least head back to Minnesota this week. The Wolves’ odds to win the Finals will likely remain in the bottom half of the league until there’s a concrete timeline for Edwards’ return to the floor.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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