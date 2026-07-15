Argentina Odds to Win World Cup After Advancing to Final (Argentina Set as Underdog vs. Spain)

Argentina hasn't done it the hard way, but they're back in the World Cup Final looking to become the first country since Brazil in 1958 and 1962 to win back-to-back World Cups.

Argentina needed extra time to beat Cape Verde in the Round of 32, three goals in the final 11 minutes of regulation to defeat Egypt 3-2 in the Round of 16, extra time to beat Switzerland 3-1 in the quarterfinals, and then two late goals to beat England 2-1 in the semifinal. Now, they'll have their toughest challenge to date when they take on the pre-tournament favorites, Spain, for the biggest trophy in international sport on the line.

The defending champions will enter Sunday's match as the betting underdog. Let's take a look.

Who Will Win World Cup Final?

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spain -154

Argentina +136 (42.37% implied probability)

Argentina will enter Sunday's final match as the betting underdog to win the World Cup for the second straight time. This will be just the second time in these teams' history that they'll face each other in a World Cup. The first was the 1966 edition of the tournament in a Group Stage match that was won by Argentina by a score of 2-1.

Spain was the betting favorite to win the World Cup before the tournament began at +420. Argentina was tied for the fifth-best odds at +1000 alongside Portugal.

The final match will kick off at 3pm et on Sunday, July 19.

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