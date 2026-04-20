Astros vs. Guardians Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, April 20

The Houston Astros are looking to snap a four-game skid in their series opener with the Cleveland Guardians on Monday night, but oddsmakers have them set as road underdogs – and for good reason.

Houston is just 1-9 on the road in the 2026 campaign, falling to last place in the AL West (though it’s just 3.5 games out of first) with an 8-15 record. Meanwhile, the Guardians are in first place in the AL Central, going 7-3 at home while posting an even run differential in their first 23 games.

Cleveland turns to righty Slade Cecconi (5.03 ERA) in this series opener against Astros youngster Spencer Arrighetti, who is making just his second start of the 2026 campaign.

Can Houston finally shake its wild road woes and pull out a much-needed win?

I’m eyeing a player prop for Jose Ramirez and a game pick for this AL battle on Monday, April 20.

Astros vs. Guardians Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Astros +1.5 (-199)

Guardians -1.5 (+163)

Moneyline

Astros: +102

Guardians: -122

Total

7.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Astros vs. Guardians Probable Pitchers

Houston: Spencer Arrighetti (1-0, 1.50 ERA)

Cleveland: Slade Cecconi (0-2, 5.03 ERA)

Astros vs. Guardians How to Watch

Date: Monday, April 20

Time: 6:10 p.m. EST

Venue: Progressive Field

How to Watch (TV): Space City Network, Guardians.TV

Astros record: 8-15

Guardians record: 13-10

Astros vs. Guardians Best MLB Prop Bet

Guardians Best MLB Prop Bet

Jose Ramirez to Hit a Home Run (+486)

Each day at SI Betting, we share our favorite home run props in our Daily Dinger column . I’m eyeing Ramirez to go deep, as he’s really picked things up over the last two weeks:

Cleveland Guardians star Jose Ramirez is starting to turn things around in the 2026 campaign, hitting .364 with four homers over the last week and .295 with five home runs over the last two weeks.

That makes him an interesting target against the Houston Astros and right-hander Spencer Arrighetti who has given up 27 home runs in 37 career games while posting a 4.59 career ERA. Arrighetti has made just one start in 2026 (against the Colorado Rockies), but I’m fading more than just him in this game.

Houston’s bullpen is one of the worst in the league so far this season, allowing 22 home runs while ranking 29th in MLB in ERA (5.88). That sets up well for Ramirez as he looks to continue this hot stretch in April.

Astros vs. Guardians Prediction and Pick

Houston is third in MLB in OPS and second in runs scored, which makes this slow start to the 2026 season even more shocking.

The Astros outranks the Guardians in several offensive categories (Cleveland is just 16th in runs scored), but Houston is also dead last in team ERA (6.11) this season. A big reason for that has been the Astros’ bullpen, which has a 5.88 ERA (29th in MLB) and a 1.61 WHIP in 23 games.

That could be a major factor with Arrighetti making just his second start of the 2026 season. The 26-year-old spun six innings of three-hit, one-run ball in his season debut (a win over the Colorado Rockies), but he has an ERA of 4.59 for his career.

He may have the edge over Cecconi – who has two starts with four or more runs allowed – but I’m worried about the Houston bullpen holding on. Cleveland has yet to win a start by Cecconi, even though the righty has two starts with one or fewer runs allowed.

I think that changes on Monday night, as Houston simply has not been able to put it together on the road, winning just one of 10 games.

Pick: Guardians Moneyline (-122 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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