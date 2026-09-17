Athletics vs. Rays Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Thursday, Sept. 17

The Tampa Bay Rays have won back-to-back games by one run against the Athletics, and they’re eyeing a sweep on Thursday afternoon at Tropicana Field.

The Rays have a 4.5-game lead over the New York Yankees in the AL East, putting themselves in a great spot to finish with the top seed in the AL. That would give the Rays home-field advantage for most of the playoffs, and a recent five-game winning streak has kept them in the conversation for the best record in baseball.

On Thursday, All-Star Drew Rasmussen (2.81 ERA) is on the mound for the Rays against a former Tampa Bay lefty, Jeffrey Springs. The 2026 season hasn’t been kind to Springs, as he’s posted a 5.93 ERA and allowed 33 home runs in 27 appearances.

As a result, the Rays are set as nearly 3/1 favorites at home in this series finale.

I’m eyeing a player prop and a game pick for this AL matchup, but first let’s check out the latest odds from the best betting sites .

Athletics vs. Rays Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Athletics +1.5 (+101)

Rays -1.5 (-122)

Moneyline

Athletics: +231

Rays: -290

Total

7.5 (Over -116/Under -104)

Athletics vs. Rays Probable Pitchers

Athletics: Jeffrey Springs (4-13, 5.93 ERA)

Rays: Drew Rasmussen (14-5, 2.81 ERA)

Athletics vs. Rays How to Watch

Date: Thursday, Sept. 17

Time: 1:10 p.m. EST

Venue: Tropicana Field

How to Watch (TV): NBC Sports California, Rays.TV

Athletics record: 61-91

Rays record: 92-59

Athletics vs. Rays Best MLB Prop Bets

Rays Best MLB Prop Bet

Junior Caminero to Hit a Home Run (+314)

Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best home run picks – Daily Dinger – why Caminero is a top-tier target against Springs:

Caminero (41 homer runs) has been one of the best power hitters in Major League Baseball this season, and he’s hitting .299 with six home runs over his last 25 games.

The Rays third baseman has a great matchup against Athletics left-hander Jeffrey Springs on Thursday afternoon. Spring has allowed 33 home runs in 27 appearances this season, posting a 5.93 ERA. He has the worst bullpen in MLB (5.38 ERA) behind him, so there’s a good chance Caminero gets a plus matchup against a reliever as well on Thursday night.

In his career against Spring, Caminero is 2-for-4 with a double and a 1.350 OPS. Even though he only has eight home runs against southpaws this season, Caminero is hitting .296 with a .946 OPS against them.

I’m buying him to stay hot with the Rays looking to hold off the New York Yankees in the AL East.

Athletics vs. Rays Prediction and Pick

These teams have combined for three and seven runs in the first two games of their series, and I’m expecting a low-scoring matchup again on Thursday.

Rasmussen has been one of the best pitchers in the American League, allowing two or fewer runs in 21 of his 28 outings in 2026. On top of that, the right-hander ranks in the 87th percentile in expected ERA.

Springs’ numbers are much worse – he’s in the 18th percentile in expected ERA – but I’m not buying this Athletics offense to put up enough runs to push this game OVER. The Athletics are just 19th in runs scored over the last 30 days.

The UNDER has hit in 52.7 percent of the Rays’ games this season, including 52.1 percent of their home games.

Pick: UNDER 7.5 (-104 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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