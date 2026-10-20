Positive Baker Mayfield Injury Update Doesn't Shift Buccaneers vs. Panthers Odds for NFL Week 7 Just Yet

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield dislocated his thumb in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season, and he's been sidelined with the injury since.

Tampa Bay is just 1-5 in the 2026 season and 1-2 without the former No. 1 overall pick, but it appears Mayfield has a chance to return to action in Week 7 against the Carolina Panthers.

According to Buccaneers team reporter Brianna Dix, Mayfield is supposed to return to practice on Wednesday, which would give him a chance to play in Sunday's NFC South showdown.

Baker Mayfield (thumb) supposed to practice on Wednesday, via @briannadixNFL. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) October 19, 2026

This is great news for the Bucs, as they've been forced to play undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels the last three weeks. While Daniels hasn't been awful -- Tampa Bay has been in every game -- the young quarterback isn't nearly the same passer that Mayfield is when he's at 100 percent.

Oddsmakers have yet to move the odds for the Bucs-Panthers matchup after an initial move on Monday. Tampa Bay opened as a three-point underdog, but DraftKings Sportsbook quickly moved that line to Panthers -3.5. As of Tuesday morning, 30 percent of the moneyline bets and 44 percent of the spread bets at DraftKings are on the Bucs.

Prior to Week 6, NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported that there was "optimism" that Mayfield would be able to return to action in Week 7, and a practice on Wednesday would be step No. 1 in that direction.

Tampa Bay is a long shot to make the playoffs, but a win over Carolina would get it back in the mix in the weak NFC South. The Bucs are just two games back in the win column for the division lead, yet they are +570 to make the playoffs and +12500 to win the Super Bowl.

Mayfield's return would give Tampa Bay a higher ceiling this season, even though it failed to win his first three starts in 2026. The former No. 1 overall pick completed 63.5 percent of his passes for 615 yards, two scores and two picks before suffering the thumb injury. He's also carried the ball 11 times for 65 yards and a score this season.

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