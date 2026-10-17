Bears vs. Falcons Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 6

The Chicago Bears and Atlanta Falcons are both looking to bounce back against tough Week 5 losses. The Bears lost to the Packers, and the Falcons allowed the Ravens to stage a comeback on Sunday Night Football.

The good news is both teams look like they'll have their starting quarterbacks back in the lineup after question marks surrounding the health of both players.

You can find my best bet for this game in the Week 6 edition of the Road to 272 Bets. In this article, I'll break down three of my favorite player props.

Bears vs. Falcons Best NFL Prop Bets

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Zachariah Branch OVER 12.5 Receiving Yards (-108)

Caleb Williams OVER 229.5 Passing Yards (-108)

Kalif Raymond Anytime Touchdown (+300)

Zachariah Branch OVER 12.5 Receiving Yards (-108)

In this week's Player Prop Countdown, I ranked Zachariah Branch to go over his receiving yards total as my No. 7 player prop for Week 6:

I expect Zachariah Branch's role in the Falcons' offense to increase throughout the season. Few people on the field can match his speed in open field, so he has the potential to be a gamebreaker for the Falcons, especially this week when they're facing a Bears secondary that has given up seven receptions of 40+ yards this season, the most in the league.

Branch is coming off a game against the Ravens where he hauled in two receptions for 15 yards.

Caleb Williams OVER 229.5 Passing Yards (-108)

My second favorite player prop for this week is for Caleb Williams to go OVER his passing yards total in his first game back from his injury:

Caleb Williams returns to action this Sunday, and he is set to face a Falcons' secondary that has been dealing with significant injuries. Their top cornerback, A.J. Terrell, is on IR, and now C.J. Henderson is questionable ahead of this game. The Falcons' run defense continues to be elite, but their secondary is going to be gettable for the next few weeks.

Kalif Raymond Anytime Touchdown (+300)

Kalif Raymond has been an extremely effective weapon for the Bears' offense, but the betting market still isn't giving him the respect he deserves. He's leading the entire team in receptions with 24, and he has already found the end zone once. He's certainly worth a bet to score again at +300.

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