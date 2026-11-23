A major NFC North rivalry matchup kicks off the Thanksgiving Day action in Week 12, as the Chicago Bears and Caleb Williams hit the road to play the Detroit Lions and Jahmyr Gibbs.

These teams are battling for first place in the division after the Minnesota Vikings lost to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 11 to fall to 7-3.

Chicago has yet to lose a game that Williams has started and finished in the 2026 campaign, and it enters this Thanksgiving matchup on a five-game winning streak. Meanwhile, the Lions have won six games in a row since their bye week and have one of the best offenses in the NFL, ranking sixth in the league in EPA/Play.

Oddsmakers have set a sky-high total (55.5) for this matchup, yet the Lions are underdogs on their home field.

Detroit is eight games under .500 all time on Thanksgiving, and it’s pretty clear that oddsmakers view the Bears as the top team in the division at this point in the season. Still, the Lions have a much easier schedule to close out the campaign, so a win on Thursday could put them in the driver’s seat to win the NFC North.

Here’s a look at the opening odds for this game, with Chicago set as a 2.5-point favorite on the road.

Bears vs. Lions Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Bears -2.5 (-114)

Lions +2.5 (-106)

Moneyline

Bears: -147

Lions: +124

Total

55.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

These odds have held steady since opening on Sunday night , and there are some interesting trends at play on Thursday.

Chicago is 3-1 against the spread on the road in the 2026 season while the Lions are just 5-4-1 against the number overall.

My early lean for this matchup is on the Bears, who have the better defense with Detroit down both Jack Campbell and Aidan Hutchinson. I explained why in my betting preview for this Week 12 matchup:

These are two of the best offenses in the NFL, especially when Williams is in the lineup. While the star quarterback has been picked off five times in his last two games, the Bears have still found ways to win, ranking in the top 10 in the league in EPA/Play on defense.

Detroit’s defense has improved since the start of the season, yet losing stars like Aidan Hutchinson and Jack Campbell is eventually going to hurt this team. The Lions are still a bottom-10 team in the league in EPA/Play and they entered Week 11 allowing 5.2 yards per play.

I’m not sure Detroit will be able to overcome the defensive shortcomings – especially on a short week – against this Bears attack.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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