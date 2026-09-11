Bears vs. Panthers Score Prediction for NFL Week 1 (Can Chicago Build On Last Year's Success?)

The Chicago Bears are looking to build on last year’s playoff win as they open the season on the road against the Carolina Panthers.

Not only did the Bears finish over .500 for the first time since 2018 last season, but they also beat the Packers in the playoffs for their first postseason win since 2010.

The Panthers also had a surprisingly successful season, at least for them, as they gave the Rams a scare in the playoffs after winning the NFC South with an 8-9 record. They’re still looking for their first season over .500 since 2017, though.

This season, the SI Betting team is sharing a final score prediction for every game as a fun way to help bettors decide on spread and total bets.

Using the latest odds and analysis, here’s where I’m leaning for this Week 1 matchup.

Bears vs. Panthers Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Bears -3 (-118)

Panthers +3 (-102)

Moneyline

Bears: -162

Panthers: +136

Total

46.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Line Movement: The spread has moved just a bit since the odds opened for this one, with the Bears moving from -2.5 (-118) to -3 (0118). The total has also moved slightly, going from 47.5 to 46.5.

Bears vs. Panthers Final Score Prediction

SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan broke down this game in his Road to 272 Bets column, in which he picks each game every week:

My upset pick of the week is on the Carolina Panthers to beat the Chicago Bears outright. I have been pointing at the Bears as my No. 1 regression candidate all season, so it'd be hypocritical of me if I didn't pick them to lose in the opening week.

I have a lot of issues with this Bears team and their ability to replicate their season from a year ago. They went 7-4 in one-score games last season, and six of their wins came in games where they were down with two minutes or less to go. They also led the entire NFL in average turnover differential per game at +0.9. Those two factors alone are going to be extremely difficult to replicate, so they'll have to be a much better team to have another strong record.

Unfortunately, they lost one of their best receivers, DJ Moore, and their defense got inarguably worse. I also want to point out that Caleb Williams had some exciting late-game heroics last season, but he finished the year 20th in adjusted EPA per play and 29th in completion percentage over expected. Those are worrying, to say the least.

I'd be lying if I said I think the Panthers are the better team, but with them being set as home underdogs in an unpredictable Week 1, I'll take a chance on Carolina upsetting the team I most expect to take a step back in 2026.

Pick: Panthers +140

MacMillan makes some great points. The Bears were a few possessions away from finishing with a much worse record last season, but Williams’ late-game heroics saved them a few times.

Furthermore, it is enticing to take a (hopefully) up-and-coming Panthers team as home underdogs to open the season.

I don’t see it happening, though, as the Bears should be able to pile up the points in Carolina.

Final Score Prediction: Bears 27, Panthers 20

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