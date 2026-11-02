Bears vs. Seahawks Score Prediction for NFL Week 8 (Can Chicago Pull Off Upset?)

The Seattle Seahawks are looking to make it two wins in a row when they host the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football.

The Seahawks got back on track with a 20-3 win over Kansas City last week after losing to Denver and San Francisco prior to that.

Meanwhile, the Bears have won two straight already, including a 30-24 victory over the Patriots on Thursday Night Football last week. That gives Chicago a few extra days of rest ahead of this primetime matchup.

These two teams last met in December of 2024, with Seattle earning a 6-3 win at Soldier Field. It’s safe to say that this game will have more scoring than that frigid affair.

Using the latest odds and analysis, here’s where I’m leaning for this Week 8 matchup with a final score prediction.

Bears vs. Seahawks Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Bears +3 (-105)

Seahawks -3 (-112)

Moneyline

Bears: +142

Seahawks: -170

Total

46.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Line Movement: The spread hasn’t moved since the odds opened for this game. The total has shifted slightly, though, going down from 47.5 to 46.5.

Bears vs. Seahawks Final Score Prediction

SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan broke down this game in his Road to 272 Bets column, in which he picks each game every week:

Bears vs. Seahawks Prediction

I'm ready to believe in the Chicago Bears. Ben Johnson is clearly the real deal as head coach, and Caleb Williams has improved significantly since last season. Last season, he ranked 39th out of 45 starting quarterbacks in completion percentage over expected. This season, he ranks first at +9.0%.

The Bears' defense has also been better than people expected this season, ranking fourth in the NFL in opponent success rate.

I still have some concerns surrounding the Seattle offense. It did enough to beat the Chiefs last week, but their running game is still weak, and Sam Darnold hasn't been as efficient as he was a year ago.

I'll take the Bears as my upset pick of the week.

Pick: Bears +148 via FanDuel

I completely agree with MacMillan here. The Bears have impressed me so far this season, and while Seattle dominated the Chiefs last week, I’m still wary of the Seahawks offense overall.

Chicago has shown it can put points on the board, with 31 and 30 in the last two weeks, and Seattle has been in some high-scoring contests already this season. The Bears did lose in Green Bay, but won their other two road games in Carolina and Atlanta.

Final Score Prediction: Bears 27, Seahawks 24

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