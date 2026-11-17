Monday Night Football in Week 11 features two of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, as MVP favorite Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Washington Commanders and former No. 2 overall pick Jayden Daniels.

Both of these teams are coming off key division wins in Week 10, yet oddsmakers clearly value the Bengals as a true Super Bowl contender, moving them up to +950 to win it all and setting them as major road favorites on Monday night.

The Bengals knocked off the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football in Week 10, giving them sole possession of first place in the AFC North. Burrow threw four touchdowns in the win, and Cincy is now an odds-on favorite to win the division, which would guarantee it a top-four seed in the AFC.

Still, the Commanders are coming off an impressive win of their own in Week 10 on Thursday night. Washington upset the NFC East-leading New York Giants, putting it just two games back with eight games left in the regular season. Washington also now holds the head-to-head tiebreaker over New York, which could come up big in the final weeks of the campaign.

Despite the Commanders' win in Week 10, oddsmakers are not buying them on Monday night against this elite Cincy offense. Washington opened as 3.5-point underdog in this matchup, but that line has already moved by three points as the Bengals are now 6.5-point road favorites.

Bengals vs. Commanders Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Bengals -6.5 (-102)

Commanders +6.5 (-118)

Moneyline

Bengals: -305

Commanders: +245

Total

52.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Cincy is also -305 to win this game, which translates to an implied probability of 75.31 percent.

Ja'Mar Chase, Tee Higgins and Burrow have led one of the best offenses in the NFL (second in EPA/Play), and Cincy has a respectable defense this season, ranking 17th in EPA/Play. There's a good chance that the Bengals move the ball through the air with ease against a Washington defense that is 21st in EPA/Play and 15th in EPA/Pass in the 2026 season.

Cincy has also won five games in a row, which may be contributing to the team's meteoric rise in this game. A three-point move usually would come as a result of a major injury, but the Commanders are expected to have Daniels in action in Week 11.

Bettors should keep an eye on this number to see if it moves through seven points ahead of Monday night's matchup.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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