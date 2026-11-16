Bengals vs. Commanders Opening Odds for Monday Night Football in Week 11: Cincy Favored on Road

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals are fresh off a primetime win over Pittsburgh, and will once again be in the spotlight when they visit the Washington Commanders on Monday Night Football in Week 11.

Burrow skyrocketed to the clear-cut favorite in the NFL MVP race after another impressive performance on Sunday night. It was the fifth-straight win for the Bengals after losing two straight in Weeks 3 and 4.

The Commanders are also coming off a win on Sunday, but that’s been more rare for Washington this season. They’ve failed to win two straight so far this year and are just 3-5-1 on the season.

The oddsmakers have Cincinnati as road favorites once again, but let’s take a look at all of the opening odds for Bengals vs. Commanders on Monday Night Football in Week 11.

Bengals vs. Commanders Odds, Spread, Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Bengals -6 (-112)

Commanders +6 (-108)

Moneyline

Bengals: -298

Commanders: +240

Total

52.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

The Bengals’ moneyline odds of -298 imply a 74.87% probability of Cincinnati getting the road win, which honestly feels a bit low still. Cincy’s only road loss this season came in Pittsburgh, and its only other defeat was at home against the vaunted Jaguars.

Cincinnati has only been favored by more than six points twice this season. The Bengals covered a -6.5 spread in their 31-24 win in Miami on Oct. 11, and won by seven at home again against the Titans, but they were -13.5 favorites in that one on Nov. 1.

The same goes for the Commanders, who were +8.5 underdogs in their upset home win against the Seahawks in Week 3, and then covered the +7.5 spread in their 23-17 loss at San Francisco on Oct. 19.

This Bengals team has only been getting better as the season moves along, though. They’ve won by 20 and 17 in their last two games, and got a 22-point win in Baltimore prior to their touchdown margin of victory over Tennessee.

One thing these teams have in common is that they’ve both trended to the OVER so far this season. The Bengals have gone OVER in six of their nine games, including four of their last five, with Washington cashing the OVER in five of their nine contests.

Cincinnati is a deserved road favorite in this one, but we’ll see if the Bengals can cover the big spread on Monday Night football.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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