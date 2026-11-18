Bengals vs. Commanders Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 11
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The Cincinnati Bengals and Washington Commanders are both set to play in a prime-time game for the second straight week.
The Washington Commanders beat the New York Giants on Thursday Night Football last week, while the Cincinnati Bengals crushed the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football. Now, the two teams will face each other in the Week 11 edition of Monday Night Football.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this prime time showdown.
Bengals vs. Commanders Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Bengals -5.5 (-120)
- Commanders +5.5 (+100)
Moneyline
- Bengals -275
- Commanders +225
Total
- OVER 53.5 (-105)
- UNDER 53.5 (-115)
Bengals vs. Commanders How to Watch
- Date: Monday, November 23
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Venue: Northwest Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Bengals record: 7-2
- Commanders record: 3-5-1
Bengals vs. Commanders Betting Trends
- Commanders are 3-0 in the last three meetings between these two teams
- The OVER is 3-1 in the last four meetings between these two teams
- Bengals are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games
- The OVER is 6-3 in Bengals games this season
- Commanders are 5-4 against the spread this season
- The OVER is 5-4 in Commanders games this season
Bengals vs. Commanders Injury Reports
Bengals Injury Report
- Kyle Dugger, S - Questionable
- Myles Hinton, OT - Questionable
- Oren Burks, LB - Questionable
- Dalton Risner, G - Questionable
- Andrei Iosivas, WR - IR-R
Commanders Injury Report
- Jacory Croskey-Merritt, RB - IR-R
- Colson Yankoff, TE - Questionable
- Lucas Patrick, G - Questionable
- Laremy Tunsil, OT - IR
- Dyami Brown, WR - IR
Bengals vs. Commanders Key Player to Watch
- Joe Burrow, QB - Cincinnati Bengals
Joe Burrow's odds to win NFL MVP continue to improve. He's now set as the +100 favorite, giving him an implied probability of 50% of winning the award for the first time in his career. He's completing a blistering 74.7% of passes for 310.6 passing yards per game along with 27 total touchdowns. If he keeps playing like this, he's going to find himself back in the Super Bowl come February.
Bengals vs. Commanders Prediction and Best Bet
In this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I broke down why I'm backing the Bengals as road favorites on Monday night:
The Bengals have shown no signs of slowing down, so I will continue to bet on the Bengals until the market begins to respect them as much as they deserve. Cincinnati is now second in the league in both EPA per play and success rate. They'll now face a Commanders' defense that's in the bottom half of the league in virtually every passing metric, which is bad news for Washington against this elite passing offense.
It's also worth noting that the Bengals' defense isn't nearly as bad as it was in recent history, ranking 15th in opponent EPA per play. That's good enough to let Burrow cook.
I'll continue to lay points on Cincinnati.
Pick: Bengals -5.5 (-120) via FanDuel
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Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets