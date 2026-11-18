The Cincinnati Bengals and Washington Commanders are both set to play in a prime-time game for the second straight week.

The Washington Commanders beat the New York Giants on Thursday Night Football last week, while the Cincinnati Bengals crushed the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football. Now, the two teams will face each other in the Week 11 edition of Monday Night Football.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this prime time showdown.

Bengals vs. Commanders Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Bengals -5.5 (-120)

Commanders +5.5 (+100)

Moneyline

Bengals -275

Commanders +225

Total

OVER 53.5 (-105)

UNDER 53.5 (-115)

Bengals vs. Commanders How to Watch

Date: Monday, November 23

Time: 8:15 PM ET

Venue: Northwest Stadium

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Bengals record: 7-2

Commanders record: 3-5-1

Bengals vs. Commanders Betting Trends

Commanders are 3-0 in the last three meetings between these two teams

The OVER is 3-1 in the last four meetings between these two teams

Bengals are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games

The OVER is 6-3 in Bengals games this season

Commanders are 5-4 against the spread this season

The OVER is 5-4 in Commanders games this season

Bengals vs. Commanders Injury Reports

Bengals Injury Report

Kyle Dugger, S - Questionable

Myles Hinton, OT - Questionable

Oren Burks, LB - Questionable

Dalton Risner, G - Questionable

Andrei Iosivas, WR - IR-R

Commanders Injury Report

Jacory Croskey-Merritt, RB - IR-R

Colson Yankoff, TE - Questionable

Lucas Patrick, G - Questionable

Laremy Tunsil, OT - IR

Dyami Brown, WR - IR

Bengals vs. Commanders Key Player to Watch

Joe Burrow, QB - Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow's odds to win NFL MVP continue to improve. He's now set as the +100 favorite, giving him an implied probability of 50% of winning the award for the first time in his career. He's completing a blistering 74.7% of passes for 310.6 passing yards per game along with 27 total touchdowns. If he keeps playing like this, he's going to find himself back in the Super Bowl come February.

Bengals vs. Commanders Prediction and Best Bet

In this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I broke down why I'm backing the Bengals as road favorites on Monday night:

The Bengals have shown no signs of slowing down, so I will continue to bet on the Bengals until the market begins to respect them as much as they deserve. Cincinnati is now second in the league in both EPA per play and success rate. They'll now face a Commanders' defense that's in the bottom half of the league in virtually every passing metric, which is bad news for Washington against this elite passing offense.

It's also worth noting that the Bengals' defense isn't nearly as bad as it was in recent history, ranking 15th in opponent EPA per play. That's good enough to let Burrow cook.

I'll continue to lay points on Cincinnati.

Pick: Bengals -5.5 (-120) via FanDuel

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