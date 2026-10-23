Bengals vs. Ravens Score Prediction for NFL Week 7 (Expect an Upset in AFC North Battle?)

Sunday’s 1 p.m. EST window has a juicy AFC North matchup as Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals hit the road to play the Baltimore Ravens.

Baltimore dropped out of the top spot in the division with a loss to Cleveland in Week 6, and it’s hoping to get back on track at home.

Lamar Jackson (ankle) has missed the last two games, the Ravens aren’t nearly as dangerous when he’s out – or at less than 100 percent.

Meanwhile, Cincy is coming out of a bye week and is in a prime spot to make a run up the AFC North standings. After this game, the Bengals take on Tennessee, Atlanta, Pittsburgh, Washington and New Orleans (four teams under .500) to close out October and November.

After missing the playoffs last season, Cincy is hoping a healthy Burrow is enough to make a playoff run in 2026.

All season long, the SI Betting team is sharing final score predictions for every NFL game, a fun way to help bettors decide on spread, total and moneyline bets. Plus, we may hit an exact score along the way.

This AFC North matchup is one of the biggest games in Week 7, and I think there’s a chance we’ll see an upset with Cincy coming out of a bye. Here’s my score prediction for Sunday’s contest.

Bengals vs. Ravens Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Bengals +1.5 (-115)

Ravens -1.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Bengals: -102

Ravens: -118

Total

48.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

This spread has jumped around through the week with Jackson’s status in question, though the Ravens are 1.5-point favorites at home as of Friday morning. Baltimore opened as a 3-point favorite , but the Bengals were favored on Wednesday after Jackson was limited in practice. The total has moved down from 50.5 to 48.5.

Bengals vs. Ravens Score Prediction

This week, SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan continued his quest to bet on every NFL game in his Road to 272 column . In this matchup, he’s taking the Bengals to cover on the road:

As I've written about already in this article, this is the week when I really start looking at strength of schedule, betting against teams who have had it easy through the first six weeks and betting on teams who have had it tough. No one has had it easier than the Baltimore Ravens, who have started their season against the Colts, Saints, Cowboys, Titans, Falcons, and Browns. Now they'll face their best competition yet, the Bengals, who are going to be feeling fresh off their bye.

Lamar Jackson's status for this game is up in the air, but we can assume, based on the betting line, that the market believes he'll play. If he does sit out, we're going to end up with a great line with Cincinnati +3.

The Bengals are seventh in EPA per play and 13th in opponent EPA per play while playing a much more difficult schedule than the Ravens. I think they can at least keep this game within a field goal, if not win it outright.

Jackson’s status obviously could swing this game, but the Ravens haven’t exactly had to face a tough path in the 2026 season.

Meanwhile, Cincy is coming out of a bye and is ninth in the NFL in EPA/Play on offense. Burrow and Co. should make things tough on a Ravens team that struggled a bit against Atlanta and wasn’t able to come up with enough stops in losses to New Orleans and Cleveland.

The margin for error for the Ravens becomes much thinner if Jackson doesn’t play, or if he’s not 100 percent. I like Cincy to get an upset win on Sunday.

Final Score Prediction: Bengals 24, Ravens 20

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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