Best Bets Today for June 2: Day 149 of Betting $100 Every Day for a Year (Picks Dodgers-Diamondbacks and More)

You're never going to catch me complaining about a profitable night, no matter how small the profit is. That's what we experienced on Monday night, walking away with a 2-2 for a slight profit of $6.25.

We're officially profitable for June. Let's see if we can keep that up tonight. I have two MLB picks and two plays for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final. Let's dive into them.

Betting $100 Every Day for a Year Record

Yesterday: 2-2 (+$6.25)

Year-to-date: 258-273-7 (-$84.66)

June 2 Picks and Best Bets

All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

$30: Braves -126 vs. Blue Jays

$20: Diamondbacks +106 vs. Dodgers

$30: Hurricanes -154 vs. Golden Knights

$20: Logan Stankoven OVER 0.5 Points (-106)

Blue Jays vs. Braves Prediction

Pick: $30 on Braves -126

I'm surprised the Braves aren't bigger home favorites in this game. I get that Kevin Gausman is on the mound for the Blue Jays, but the Braves have Bryce Elder starting for them, who has a 2.50 ERA on the season. Meanwhile, we're dealing with one of the best offenses in baseball against a bottom-10 lineup. Atlanta is third in wRC+, while Toronto is 24th.

I'll back the Braves to beat my beloved Blue Jays in Atlanta.

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Prediction

Pick: $20 on Diamondbacks +106

If you're going to bet on the Diamondbacks, the time to do it is when they're facing a left-handed starting pitcher. Their OPS this season improves from .670 against right-handed pitchers, which ranks 27th, to .795 against left-handed pitchers, which ranks second. Tonight, they'll face one of the worst lefty starters in baseball, Eric Lauer, who has a 2-5 record and a 5.95 ERA on the season.

Meanwhile, the Diamondbacks are rolling with Michael Soroka, who has put together a solid 2026 campaign. He has a 7-2 record and a 3.25 ERA.

Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes Prediction

Pick: $30 on Hurricanes -154

I'm all over the Hurricanes in this series, so I'm obviously going to bet them to win Game 1. They don't have to deal with the 12 days off as they did ahead of the Eastern Conference Final. In fact, they've had less rest since the conference finals than the Golden Knights are dealing with. At the same time, they're going to be fresher considering they've only needed nine playoff games to get to this point.

Carolina was the best team in the regular season by almost every advanced metric, so I'll bet on the 'Canes to get things started right tonight.

Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes Prop Bet

Pick: $20 on Logan Stankoven OVER 0.5 Points (-106)

I'm surprised the betting market is still setting Logan Stankoven at around even money to record a single point. He's leading the team in expected goals in the postseason at 6.8, which is 1.3 more than any other player. He's also third on the team in overall points with 12. Finally, he leads all forwards in percentage of shifts starting in the offensive zone at 21.4%. This bet seems like a no-brainer to me.

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