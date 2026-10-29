Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Donovan Mitchell, Damian Lillard, Zion Williamson, This Rookie)

A couple of undefeated teams – the Memphis Grizzlies and Portland Trail Blazers – highlight Thursday’s NBA action, and there are a ton of player prop angles to consider, even though there aren’t nearly as many games as yesterday’s 12-game card.

After hitting all five of my player prop picks on Wednesday night , I’m back with a few more plays with six teams in action on Oct. 29:

Cleveland Cavaliers @ Atlanta Hawks

Sacramento Kings @ New Orleans Pelicans

Memphis Grizzlies @ Portland Trail Blazers

All season long, the SI Betting team will be making player prop picks in the NBA, and Thursday’s action is no different. There may not be a ton of games, but stars like Donovan Mitchell, Jalen Johnson, Damian Lillard, Ja Morant, Zion Williamson and others are worth consideration.

Plus, three high lottery picks – Cameron Boozer, Darius Acuff Jr. and Kingston Flemings – are all set to take the floor on Thursday. I have a prop for one of those three youngsters to cap off these picks.

Here’s a breakdown of the latest odds for all of Thursday’s top prop plays from the best NBA betting sites .

Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, Oct. 29

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Donovan Mitchell OVER 9.5 Rebounds and Assists (-119)

This season, Mitchell is averaging 24.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game, taking a step forward from the 2026 playoffs when he saw his assist numbers plummet.

The Cavs star has picked up 13, nine, 12 and 12 rebounds and assists over his first four games, and now he’s taking on an Atlanta Hawks team that is just 24th in the league in opponent assists per game this season.

The Hawks have played a bunch of high-scoring games and both of these teams are in the top 11 in the league in pace (Atlanta is No. 4). So, there should be a few extra possessions for Mitchell to continue his strong start as a passer (and rebounder) this season.

I think this line is a little low for the All-Star guard, and it’s worth noting that Mitchell averaged 4.5 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game in the 2025-26 season. He should be in the mix for 10 or more rebounds and assists on Thursday.

Zion Williamson UNDER 5.5 Rebounds (-149)

Pelicans star Zion Williamson entered Wednesday’s matchup against the Denver Nuggets with just nine rebounds in three games, averaging 6.7 rebound chances per night.

He didn’t really improve upon those numbers, picking up just five boards in over 31 minutes of action. He’s now fallen short of six rebounds in all four of his games this season.

While the Kings are a bottom-10 team in rebound percentage in the 2026-27 campaign, they also have one of the best rebounders in the league in Domantas Sabonis. Since Williamson has put in minimal work on the glass this season, I don’t see him suddenly having a season-high on the boards – especially on the second night of a back-to-back.

I’ll fade him in this market for the second day in a row.

Damian Lillard OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-164)

Damian Lillard is back from an Achilles injury, and he’s gotten off to a strong start in the 2026-27 season, shooting 45.2 percent from the field and 42.9 percent from 3-point range. Lillard has made six, two and four 3-pointers in his three games.

The Blazers star is one of the greatest 3-point shooters of all time, and he’s going to have the green light this season for a team that wants to make the playoffs again in the West. Lillard has taken at least eight 3s in every game this season, including two games with 10 attempts.

That kind of volume makes him a must-bet player at this line, especially since he’s shooting well over 40 percent from 3 in the 2026-27 campaign.

The Grizzlies are top-10 team in opponent 3s made per game and opponent 3-point percentage, but I still trust Lillard on Thursday after his first three games of the season.

Cameron Boozer OVER 11.5 Rebounds and Assists (-133)

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Boozer is one of my favorite prop targets in this three-game slate:

Boozer has been great for the Grizzlies to begin his rookie season, even though he hasn’t shot the ball at a high level.

The No. 3 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft is averaging 15.3 points, 10.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game while shooting just 29.5 percent from the field. The shot is a concern, but Boozer should gain his footing as a scorer in the coming weeks.

For this prop, I’m targeting the Grizzlies forward where he’s thrived – as a rebounder and passer. Boozer has 16, 19, 15 and 11 rebounds and assists in his first four games, clearing this prop in three of them.

Portland does rank No. 1 in the league in rebound percentage, but Boozer is averaging 16.0 rebound chances and 10.8 potential assists per game. That gives him an extremely high floor when it comes to this prop, so I’ll continue to back the rookie until oddsmakers adjust.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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