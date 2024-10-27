Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Tyrese Haliburton, Zion Williamson, Warriors Youngster)
While it may be Week 8 of the NFL season, the NBA is still in action for the sixth time this season, featuring a five-game slate on Oct. 27.
There are plenty of ways to bet on the NBA every night, but my favorite is always in the prop market, as targeting specific players is a great way to get involved in more games without relying on the final score to dictate your bet.
On Sunday, there are four players I’m looking to target, including two All-Star guards who have gotten off to slow starts in the 2024-25 season.
Let’s break down the plays!
Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Oct. 27
- Tyrese Maxey OVER 29.5 Points (-110)
- Trayce Jackson-Davis OVER 5.5 Rebounds (-120)
- Zion Williamson OVER 11.5 Assists and Rebounds (-120)
- Tyrese Haliburton UNDER 3.5 3-Pointers Made (-166)
Tyrese Maxey OVER 29.5 Points (-110)
We’re starting with a prop from my daily NBA Best Bets column, as Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey is due for a strong shooting performance after two rough games to open the season:
Philadelphia 76ers All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey is not shooting the ball well so far this season, going 10-for-31 and 6-for-23 from the field over his first two games while shooting just 4-for-21 from beyond the arc.
With Joel Embiid and Paul George both still out, Maxey has been relied on to carry a massive load in this offense, and his usage (54 shots in two games) is a positive sign for him in this prop.
Last season, Maxey averaged 25.9 points per game while shooting 45.0 percent from the field and 37.3 percent from 3 on 20.3 shots per game. This season, he’s taking 27 shots per game but shooting just 29.6 percent from the field and 19.0 percent from 3. That’s going to change at some point, so I’m buying low on him here with PG and Embiid still sidelined.
The Indiana Pacers have struggled defensively in the 2024-25 season, ranking 26th in the league in defensive rating and allowing over 120 points in a loss to the New York Knicks on Friday.
Don’t be shocked if Maxey gets back on track in this matchup, and he should flirt with 30 points even if he doesn’t shoot efficiently. In his first two games this season – despite shooting worse than 30 percent from the field – Maxey had 25 and 24 points.
Trayce Jackson-Davis OVER 5.5 Rebounds (-120)
Golden State Warriors second-year big man Trayce Jackson-Davis is coming off a nine-rebound game against the Utah Jazz on Friday, and he has 13 boards over his first two games of the season.
Steve Kerr is starting TJD, giving him a solid floor when it comes to this prop, and the Warriors may have to play bigger against Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac (24 points, 15 rebounds on Saturday) tonight.
Despite playing just 16.6 minutes per game – mainly off the bench – last season, Jackson-Davis averaged 5.0 rebounds per game. Through his two games this season, he’s averaging 12.0 rebound chances per game and 6.5 actual boards per night.
At just 5.5 rebounds, TJD could be undervalued if he sees his minutes climb closer to 25 than 20 on Sunday.
Zion Williamson OVER 11.5 Assists and Rebounds (-120)
One of my favorite props of the night (also in my NBA Best Bets column) is for New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson:
After missing the New Orleans Pelicans’ season opener due to an illness, star forward Zion Williamson returned to action on Friday and played 29:06 against the Portland Trail Blazers.
The former No. 1 pick had a strong game on the glass, grabbing 11 rebounds, and he picked up seven assists as well. While Zion shot just 4-for-15 from the field, he was heavily involved as an initiator of offense with Dejounte Murray (broken hand) out.
I’m buying Zion as a rebounder and playmaker in a rematch with Portland on Sunday. He finished with 18 rebounds and assists in his season debut, yet he’s set at just 11.5 in the prop market on Sunday.
“Point Zion” could make another appearance against the Blazers – and to open this season – until Murray is able to return to action.
According to NBA.com’s tracking data, Zion had 17 rebound chances in his first game of the season, and with the Pelicans lacking a true center in their rotation, he’s going to need to hit the glass on a nightly basis.
This number is too low for a combined assists and rebounds prop for the former top pick.
Tyrese Haliburton UNDER 3.5 3-Pointers Made (-166)
It’s been a rough, rough start shooting the ball for Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton this season.
He’s just 1-for-16 from beyond the arc in two games, and he failed to score a single point (0-for-8 from the field, 0-for-7 from 3) in a bad loss to the New York Knicks on Friday night.
Now, Haliburton will look to bounce back at home against the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday, but I can’t get behind his 3-point prop (set at 3.5) for this game.
Hali averaged 2.8 made 3s per game last season, and he’s attempting 8.0 per game this season, but until we see him break out of this slump, asking him to make four or more shots from deep is too much.
Philly has also only allowed 11.0 3s per game – sixth fewest in the NBA – through two games this season.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
