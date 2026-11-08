Best NFL Picks and Predictions for Buccaneers vs. Bears on Sunday Night Football in Week 9

Sunday Night Football in Week 9 features a huge NFC showdown as Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears look to win a fourth game in a row, this time at home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Bucs have won three of their last four games, including two straight since Baker Mayfield returned from a thumb injury, and they took down the Atlanta Falcons in Week 8 without completing a single pass.

That game featured a rain-soaked matchup in Tampa Bay, but Sunday night will be a lot tougher on the road against a Chicago team that is 6-2 entering Week 9.

Chicago is on a three-game win streak since Williams returned from a hamstring injury, and the Bears are in position to contend for a second consecutive NFC North title. Ben Johnson's Bears have a top-10 offense when Williams has been in the lineup this season, but they're facing the No. 1 defense in the league in EPA/Play in Tampa Bay.

Four interceptions of Michael Penix Jr. in Week 8 certainly helped the Bucs' season-long rankings, but they've done well defensively even though Mayfield hasn't been able to play in every game.

The Bears are favored at home in this matchup, but should bettors trust them to cover the spread?

The SI Betting team has made game picks, player prop selections and more for this primetime matchup in Week 9, and I've decided to compile some of our favorites all into one story to help bettors figure out how to get the most out of Sunday Night Football.

Best NFL Picks and Predictions for Buccaneers vs. Bears

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Moneyline (+240) vs. Chicago Bears – Iain MacMillan

Luther Burden III Anytime TD (+155) – Peter Dewey

Baker Mayfield UNDER 29.5 Pass Attempts (-108) – Iain MacMillan

Bucky Irving OVER 15.5 Rush Attempts (-115) – Peter Dewey

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Moneyline (+240) vs. Chicago Bears – Iain MacMillan

Each week, SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan picks every single game in his Road to 272 column , and he’s targeting Tampa Bay to win as an underdog in this matchup on Sunday night:

You can win a lot of games in the National Football League if you can run the ball effectively and play elite defense, and that's exactly what the Buccaneers have been doing. In fact, they shut the Falcons out last week without completing a single pass.

They now enter this week ranked inside the top seven in every rushing metric, second in opponent EPA per play, and third in opponent success rate. We don't currently know what sort of form Baker Mayfield is in, but if he's in peak form when the Bucs need him to take to the air, Tampa Bay is going to be an extremely dangerous team.

I have little bad to say about the Bears, who have proven me wrong about my preseason evaluation of them. What I do think is that this is a sell-high spot on a short week after an emotional win on Monday Night Football.

Luther Burden III Anytime TD (+155) – Peter Dewey

A second-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Luther Burden III has emerged as the No. 1 option for the Bears in the passing game.

Burden is only playing 59.8 percent of the team’s offensive snaps, yet he’s been targeted 56 times in eight games, finding the end zone three times – including in back-to-back games.

Since Williams returned from injury in Week 6, Burden has 19 catches on 21 targets for 281 yards and two scores. An elite player in space, Burden is used in a unique role in Ben Johnson’s offense, and he was a nightmare for Seattle’s defense (No. 1 in yards per play) to deal with in Week 8.

I’m buying him to have another big game against a tough Tampa defense in Week 9.

Baker Mayfield UNDER 29.5 Pass Attempts (-108) – Iain MacMillan

MacMillan also shares his favorite player props each week in his Player Prop Countdown , and he’s taking this play for Mayfield against Chicago:

Baker Mayfield has thrown the ball a combined 14 times the past two games. Is that because of weather, or a lack of need for throwing the ball, or could it possibly be due to Mayfield's injured hand not quite being healthy yet? We don't know the answer for that for sure, but I wouldn't be surprised if they once again lean on their run game and don't ask Mayfield to do too much. His passing attempts number is too high in this game.

Bucky Irving OVER 15.5 Rush Attempts (-115) – Peter Dewey

Bucs running back Bucky Irving has 16 or more carries in six of his eight games this season, and he’s picked up at least 15 carries in every game other than Week 1.

Irving has been on a tear as of late, rushing for over 100 yards in three of his last four games, averaging 5.4 yards per attempt during that stretch. With Mayfield coming back from a thumb injury, the Bucs have made a real effort to stay with the ground game, giving Irving 24 and 27 carries in his last two games.

The former fourth-round pick has played 62.7 percent of the Bucs’ offensive snaps this season, and he’s the clear No. 1 option on the ground.

Chicago is just 18th in EPA/Rush this season and allowing 4.4 yards per carry. The Bucs would be wise to ride Irving once again in Week 9.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $200 in bonus bets + 3 months of NBA League Pass when you make your first $5 bet .