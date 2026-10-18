Best NFL Picks and Predictions for Cowboys vs. Packers on Sunday Night Football in Week 6

Sunday’s action in Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season closes out with an exciting rivalry matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers, two teams fighting to get into the playoff picture in the NFC.

Green Bay is coming off a huge win over the Chicago Bears in Week 5, riding 367 passing yards and two scores from Jordan Love to a second straight victory. The Pack are now 3-2 this season, but they haven’t been impressive on offense for most of the year.

Meanwhile, Dallas was shockingly upset in Week 5, losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and backup quarterback Jalon Daniels on Thursday Night Football. Dallas has the No. 32 defense in the league in EPA/Play, success rate and yards per play allowed, putting a ton of pressure on Dak Prescott and Co. to score on just about every possession.

The result for Sunday’s game? A total in the 50s and a very close spread between two teams that have some work to do if they want to make the postseason in the NFC. So, how should we bet on it?

All week long, the SI Betting team has made picks for this game, including several player prop selections and anytime touchdown scorer props. To give our readers a quick primer for this game, I’ve compiled all of our top picks into one story ahead of Sunday night’s Cowboys vs. Packers showdown.

Let’s dive in!

Best NFL Picks and Predictions for Cowboys vs. Packers

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Dallas Cowboys vs. Green Bay Packers OVER 52.5 (-105) – Iain MacMillan

George Pickens Anytime TD (+150) – Peter Dewey

Christian Watson OVER 71.5 Receiving Yards (-115) – Iain MacMillan

Jordan Love OVER 271.5 Passing Yards (-113) – Peter Dewey

Dallas Cowboys vs. Green Bay Packers OVER 52.5 (-105) – Iain MacMillan

Earlier this week, SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan shared his favorite bet for this game in his Road to 272 column , and he’s taking the OVER on Sunday night:

My strategy for the Cowboys this season is fairly straightforward. If they're favored, bet against them; if they're getting points, take them, if it's close to a pick'em bet the OVER. Their defense is too bad to lay points on them, but their offense is too good to ever underestimate them. That's why, in this week's coin-flip game against the Packers, I'm going to bet the OVER, especially considering the Packers have a similar issue.

The two defenses in this game rank 24th and 32nd in opponent success rate, with the Cowboys also ranking 32nd in opponent EPA per play.

Let's sit back and root for points on Sunday Night Football.

George Pickens Anytime TD (+150) – Peter Dewey

George Pickens had by far his best game of the 2026 season in Week 5, catching nine of his 13 targets for 130 yards and a score.

It was the first time in 2026 that Pickens found the end zone, but I think he’s a little undervalued at this price in a potential shootout in Week 6.

CeeDee Lamb was banged up at the end of Dallas’ Week 5 loss, and Pickens could take on a lead role for a Cowboys offense that is No. 5 in EPA/Play and No. 4 in total passing yards.

Last season, Pickens found the end zone nine times, and he could be due for some positive regression in Week 6 and beyond.

Christian Watson OVER 71.5 Receiving Yards (-115) – Iain MacMillan

MacMillan shares his favorite prop bets of the week in his Player Prop Countdown , and Watson is the No. 4 player in Week 6:

Christian Watson has had a breakout season so far in 2026. He enters Week 6 ranking fifth in the NFL in receiving yards, racking up 474 yards for 94.8 per game. Now, he and the Packers get to face arguably the worst defense in the entire league. The Cowboys have given up 8.1 yards per pass attempt, and they also rank last in both opponent dropback EPA and opponent dropback success rate.

Jordan Love OVER 271.5 Passing Yards (-113) – Peter Dewey

There couldn't be a better matchup for Jordan Love in Week 6.

The Packers quarterback has led the team to the third-most passing yards in the NFL this season, and now he’s taking on Green Bay defense that is last in the NFL in EPA/Play, success rate, EPA/Pass and yards per play allowed.

Love has over 271.5 passing yards in three games this season (all over 300 yards), and he already has multiple games with over 40 pass attempts. The Packers have the fewest rushing yards in the NFL, so I expect them to lean on Love once again in Week 6.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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