Best NFL Picks and Predictions for Eagles vs. Commanders on Sunday Night Football in Week 8

Sunday Night Football in Week 8 of the NFL season features a major NFC East matchup as the Washington Commanders and Jayden Daniels host the Philadelphia Eagles, who are looking to snap a five-game losing streak.

The Eagles have lost Jalen Hurts for the season due to a blood clot, putting Tanner McKee in the starting quarterback position for the foreseeable future.

The Eagles have been banged up across the board this season, but especially on offense with DeVonta Smith (out in Week 8) and Saquon Barkley both missing time. That’s led to the Eagles ranking in the bottom five in the league in EPA/Play on offense, and it puts them as underdogs in this divisional matchup against the Commanders.

Washington lost star receiver Terry McLaurin for the rest of the season in Week 6, but it's coming off a bye and still has a chance to make a play for the top spot in the NFC East.

Daniels was dealing with a dislocated elbow, has played in the last two games – and played well – despite making a critical mistake in overtime in a tie against the New York Giants.

If the Commanders don’t turn things around sooner rather than later, there’s a good chance Dan Quinn could be coaching for his job.

All week long, the SI Betting team has made game picks, player prop selections, and much more for this NFC East rivalry matchup. Here’s a compilation of some of our favorites to get you ready for Eagles vs. Commanders on Sunday night.

Best NFL Picks and Predictions for Eagles vs. Commanders

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Philadelphia Eagles +6 (-110) vs. Washington Commanders – Iain MacMillan

Jayden Daniels OVER 202.5 Passing Yards (-112) – Peter Dewey

Dallas Goedert Anytime TD (+220) – Peter Dewey

Stefon Diggs Anytime TD (+215) – Peter Dewey

Philadelphia Eagles +6 (-110) vs. Washington Commanders – Iain MacMillan

Ahead of Week 8, SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan shared his favorite bet for every game in his Road to 272 column , and he’s taking the points with the Eagles:

I'm going to hope that Saquon Barkley is healthy enough to play in this game, because if he is, the Eagles will have a path to cover the spread. The Commanders' run defense has been bad this season, ranking 31st in opponent rush success rate, meaning the Eagles should be able to run the ball against them.

I still think the Eagles have enough skill on offense to compete with a bad Commanders team, so I'm not ready to lay the points on Washington. I'll back the Eagles as underdogs for a second straight week.

Jayden Daniels OVER 202.5 Passing Yards (-112) – Peter Dewey

Philly has struggled a bit against the pass, ranking 28th in passing yards allowed, in the bottom 10 in passing touchdowns allowed and 25th in EPA/Pass.

That’s a great sign for Jayden Daniels, who had his best game of the season throwing the ball in Week 6 against San Francisco. The star quarterback threw for 300 yards and completed 72.5 percent of his passes in a close loss in primetime.

He had just 164 passing yards against Philly in Week 1, but Daniels has been much more effective since coming back from a dislocated elbow, combining for over 300 passing and rushing yards in back-to-back games.

He’s worth a look on Sunday night with so many other star players banged up.

Dallas Goedert Anytime TD (+220) – Peter Dewey

Earlier this season, Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert had four catches for 77 yards and two scores in a Week 1 win over Washington. He has not found the end zone since, but the veteran tight end has remained a big part of the offense.

Over the last two weeks with McKee at quarterback, Goedert has been targeted 15 times, catching 11 passes for 109 yards. That workload should eventually turn into some scores, and this is a great matchup for the Eagles tight end to make it happen.

Through six games, the Commanders have allowed eight receiving scores to the tight end position. Only the Detroit Lions (10) have allowed more. Goedert is a great bet to lead an otherwise banged up Philadelphia offense in Week 8.

Stefon Diggs Anytime TD (+215) – Peter Dewey

Stefon Diggs has four touchdown catches in five appearances in the 2026 season for the Commanders, and he’s now the No. 1 receiver with McLaurin done for the year.

Diggs has played just 59.8 percent of the Commanders’ snaps on offense, yet he’s been targeted at least six times in every game. That’s led to 24 receptions for 214 yards, and Jayden Daniels has thrown the ball Diggs’ way a ton this season.

In fact, Diggs found the end zone and had nine targets against this Philly team in Week 1. I’m buying him to have another big game on Sunday night, especially after he stepped up for six grabs and a score in Week 6.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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