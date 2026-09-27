Best NFL Picks and Predictions for Rams vs. Broncos on Sunday Night Football in Week 3

Sunday Night Football in Week 3 may feature the game of the week, as the Super Bowl favorite Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos in a battle of 1-1 teams.

Both of these teams avoided an 0-2 start in Week 2, as the Rams beat the New York Giants on Monday night while Denver came back to knock off the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. Denver remains at home for this Week 3 clash, which is the third straight primetime matchup for the Rams.

L.A. is a small favorite on the road, and it showed the world why it is so highly rated this season by blowing out the Giants even with Puka Nacua and Myles Garrett sidelined. The Broncos are a step up in class from the Jaxson Dart-less Giants, although the Denver offense has sputtered to start the season with Davis Webb calling the plays.

Bo Nix and Co. found some more success in the second half against Jacksonville, but the Broncos clock in at 27th in the league in EPA/Play in 2026. After making the AFC title game last season, Denver would love a statement win in Week 3 to prove that it is still a Super Bowl contender in 2026.

All week long, the SI Betting team has been making picks for this matchup, including some player prop and anytime touchdown scorer selections. So, I’ve decided to compile some of our favorites right here as a one-stop shop for Sunday Night Football.

Best NFL Picks and Predictions for Rams vs. Broncos

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Los Angeles Rams -2.5 (-110) vs. Denver Broncos – Iain MacMillan

Jaylen Waddle Anytime TD (+200) – Peter Dewey

Blake Corum OVER 44.5 Rush Yards (-115) – Iain MacMillan

Davante Adams Anytime TD (+130) – Peter Dewey

Los Angeles Rams -2.5 (-110) vs. Denver Broncos – Iain MacMillan

Each week, SI Betting’s senior editor Iain MacMillan makes his favorite pick for every game in his Road to 272 column . This week, he’s taking the Rams to cover on Sunday Night Football:

The Rams proved on Monday night that they are still one of the few elite teams in the NFL, so I'm surprised to see the odds didn't reopen over the magic number of three. The Broncos may have gotten past the Jaguars in Week 2, but I still have plenty of doubt that they can return to their 2025 form. The Broncos are 13th in Net Yards per Play at 0.0, and their offense is just 25th in EPA per play and 21st in success rate.

The Rams' roster is a step above the Broncos, and they're going to prove it in this game.

Jaylen Waddle Anytime TD (+200) – Peter Dewey

New Denver Broncos wide receiver Jaylen Waddle had a disappointing showing in Week 1 against the Kansas City Chiefs, catching just one of his three targets for two yards. Denver finished that game with the worst EPA/Play on offense in the NFL, leading to a new game plan in Week 2.

Well, that plan worked.

Waddle was a major target against the Jacksonville Jaguars catching eight of his 10 targets for 138 yards. He was tackled on the one-yard line on a long pass from Nix during that game, and I think he’s worth a look to find the end zone in Week 3.

The Broncos have another star receiver in Courtland Sutton, but he’s been limited to just 36 yards through two weeks. There’s no doubt that Waddle is the top target – right now – for this Denver attack, and it’s worth noting that the Rams allowed three passing scores against San Fran in Week 1.

At +200, Waddle may be the best value on the board for a player with such a big role in his offense.

Blake Corum OVER 44.5 Rush Yards (-115) – Iain MacMillan

Earlier this week, MacMillan shared in his Player Prop Countdown why Blake Corum is his No. 1 prop target in Week 3:

I'm going to continue to invest in Blake Corum. He has been extremely effective through the first two games, averaging 6.0 yards per carry, and as a result, has had just one fewer carry than Kyren Williams through the first two weeks. Now, he and the Rams get to take on a Broncos team that ranks dead last in opponent rush EPA through the first two weeks. This could be another big game for Corum on Sunday night.

Davante Adams Anytime TD (+130) – Peter Dewey

Last season, Rams receiver Davante Adams was targeted 31 times by Matthew Stafford in the red zone, the third-most of any player in the league.

The star wideout turned those targets into 13 grabs for 65 yards and 12 scores, finding the end zone on nearly every red-zone grab that he made. In Week 2, Adams flashed his elite route running and hands, catching eight of his 10 targets for 195 yards and two scores.

There’s no doubt that the Rams receiver will remain a focal point in this offense all season, and he could get a ton of looks from Stafford if he ends up matching up with Riley Moss on Sunday night. Denver has an elite secondary, but Adams is 1-for-1 in converting red-zone targets into touchdowns in 2026.

At this price, the six-time Pro Bowler is an easy bet in Week 3.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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