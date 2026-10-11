Best NFL Picks and Predictions for Ravens vs. Falcons on Sunday Night Football in Week 5

The suddenly red-hot Atlanta Falcons are back in primetime for the third straight week as they'll take on the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night.

This Week 5 matchup has seen some massive line movement as the Ravens opened as six-point favorites in the lookahead line, but that line has shifted all the way to Atlanta being favored with Lamar Jackson dealing with an ankle injury.

The Falcons certainly helped themselves on Monday Night Football in Week 4, dominating the New Orleans Saints to get back to .500 this season. Since Michael Penix's return to the lineup, the Falcons have one of the best offenses in the NFL, and they're looking to prove that they can contend for the NFC South crown.

Meanwhile, the Ravens are sitting at 3-1 and are turning to backup Tyler Huntley for his first start of the season. Huntley played the entire second half of the Ravens’ Week 4 win over the Tennessee Titans, completing eight of his nine pass attempts.

There's a long way to go this season, but the Ravens are just 6-11 without Jackson in his NFL career. So, if he misses more time, Baltimore could be in trouble if it wants to win the AFC North.

All week long, the SI Betting team has been making game predictions, player prop picks and more for this primetime matchup.

Even with the Ravens down their star quarterback, there are still a ton of interesting ways to bet on the final game on Sunday.

Best NFL Picks and Predictions for Ravens vs. Falcons

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Atlanta Falcons Moneyline (-175) vs. Baltimore Ravens – Iain MacMillan

Drake London Anytime TD (+125) – Peter Dewey

Bijan Robinson OVER 119.5 Rushing + Receiving Yards (-115) – Iain MacMillan

Derrick Henry OVER 20.5 Rush Attempts (-114) – Peter Dewey

Atlanta Falcons Moneyline (-175) vs. Baltimore Ravens – Iain MacMillan

All season long, SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan shares his favorite pick for every game in his Road to 272 column, and he actually grabbed the Falcons as underdogs earlier in the week. So, he’s certainly still expecting a win in Week 5:

Maybe this is a sell-high spot on the Falcons, or maybe they truly are a completely different team with Michael Penix Jr. at quarterback. One thing we know for certain is that their defense has been one of the best units in the NFL to begin the season, so I'm ready to buy-in on this team and bet on them to once again pull off the upset on prime time.

The Ravens also wont' have Lamar Jackson for this game. Since he can't go for Baltimore, don't be surprised if Atlanta closes as the betting favorite ahead of kickoff on Sunday night. Jump on the Falcons as underdogs while you can.

Drake London Anytime TD (+125) – Peter Dewey

It’s only a matter of time before Drake London scores his first touchdown of the 2026 season, as he’s been a beast since Michael Penix Jr. took back his job at quarterback.

London is +125 to hit paydirt against a Baltimore defense that has been great against the pass, ranking ninth in EPA/Pass while allowing just four total passing scores in four weeks.

Despite that, I’m going to bet on the volume London is receiving in this passing game on Sunday night.

London has 14 catches for 290 yards over his last two games, and he’s been targeted 16 times with Penix under center. The Atlanta offense has been elite over the last two games, and London had 16 scores across 29 games in 2024 and 2025.

I think he’s undervalued a bit in what could be a high-scoring game on Sunday night.

Bijan Robinson OVER 119.5 Rushing + Receiving Yards (-115) – Iain MacMillan

This week, MacMillan shared his top 10 props for Week 5 in his Player Prop Countdown, and he has this play for Bijan Robinson at No. 1:

How could you not bet on Bijan Robinson to have another huge game? Not only is he playing behind one of the best offensive lines in football who have opened up holes the size of trucks for him to run through, but he is also being used frequently in the passing game.

He and the Falcons now get to face an average Ravens defense that ranks 13th in opponent EPA per play and 15th in opponent success rate. They're also 24th in opponent rush EPA.

Bijan plays his best when the lights are brightest, so I expect another huge primetime performance by the Falcons' star running back.

Derrick Henry OVER 20.5 Rush Attempts (-114) – Peter Dewey

With Jackson banged up, this could be a huge game for Derrick Henry on the ground.

The star running back has already handled 89 carries through the first four weeks of the season, rushing the ball at least 23 times in three of those games.

The Falcons are an elite run defense in the 2026 campaign – they’re No. 1 in EPA/Rush and yards per carry allowed – but the Ravens have to attack somewhere with their passing game compromised.

Baltimore’s best chance to win may be by slowing the game down and relying on Henry to continue a strong start to the season. He’s averaging just under 100 yards per game and 4.2 yards per carry. I expect a major workload in this primetime matchup.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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