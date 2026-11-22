Sunday Night Football in Week 11 features the matchup of the week as the San Francisco 49ers take on the Minnesota Vikings in Mexico City in a critical game for the NFC playoff race.

San Francisco enters this game with the best record in the NFC at 8-1, and Brock Purdy and company have the No. 1 offense in the NFL in EPA/Play this season.

Kyle Shanahan's team is coming off a 46-point showing in a win over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 10, and it's favored in this neutral-site game that could end up deciding the No. 1 seed in the conference.

Meanwhile, the Vikings have seen their Super Bowl odds skyrocket since trading for Kirk Cousins at the deadline, as Minnesota upset the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Week 10.

The Vikings started the season 6-0, but back-to-back losses to Detroit and Buffalo forced the team to make a move to upgrade at quarterback. Kyler Murray and Carson Wentz struggled to open this season, but Cousins, who knows this offense and scheme, has already made a major upgrade to this passing game.

Will that be enough for the Vikings to get an upset win over another Super Bowl contender?

Oddsmakers are giving the 49ers the edge, but Minnesota has seen its odds improve across the board since the Cousins deal. The Vikings' defense is one of the three best in the league in EPA/Play and has been dominant with blitzes all season long. This should be a fun chess match between Shanahan and Brian Flores, as they're two of the best play-calling minds in the league.

All week long, the SI betting team has been making picks, player prop selections, and more for this marquee matchup on Sunday night.

I've compiled some of our favorites all in one spot to help you bet on this NFC showdown.

Best NFL Picks and Predictions for Vikings vs. 49ers

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Minnesota Vikings +3 (-110) vs. San Francisco 49ers – Iain MacMillan

Justin Jefferson Anytime TD (+120) – Peter Dewey

Brock Purdy Longest Completion UNDER 37.5 Yards (-114) – Iain MacMillan

Deebo Samuel Sr. Anytime TD (+235) – Peter Dewey

Minnesota Vikings +3 (-110) vs. San Francisco 49ers – Iain MacMillan

All season long, SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan shares his best bet for every game in his Road to 272 column . This week, he’s targeting the Vikings to cover in this NFC showdown:

I was waiting all season to fade the Minnesota Vikings, but they went out and got Kirk Cousins, and now their only weakness has been addressed. Cousins isn't a top-10 quarterback this season, but he's certainly good enough that the Vikings can win based on their defense and the rest of their offensive weapons. Cousins immediately and seamlessly slid into their offense this past week, and all of a sudden the Vikings look like a Super Bowl contender.

The 49ers are the clear top team in the NFC, but this is going to be one of their toughest challenges this season. They have enjoyed playing the fifth-easiest schedule so far this season, and now they face a defense that's going to make them pay for the plethora of injuries they have, especially on offense.

I'll take the field goal with the Vikings in what I expect will be a game that comes down to the wire.

Justin Jefferson Anytime TD (+120) – Peter Dewey

Jefferson has seen his value skyrocket since the team traded for Cousins.

The superstar receiver was targeted a season-high 13 times in the Vikings’ Week 10 win over the Green Bay Packers, reeling in nine passes for 74 yards. While he didn’t find the end zone, Jefferson has received nine or more targets in each of the last three weeks.

So, Kevin O’Connell and the Vikings are making a point of getting their top receiver involved as they look to win the NFC North. Jefferson has had a down season by his standards, yet he’s still found the end zone four times.

San Francisco allowed four scores to the Cowboys’ top two receivers in Week 10 (three to George Pickens and one to CeeDee Lamb), and the team has allowed the 12th-most passing scores in the NFL.

The 49ers are just 16th in the league in EPA/Pass, and there’s no doubt that Cousins has elevated this Vikings offense. Jefferson and Cousins have a ton of chemistry from earlier in Kirk’s career, and I think the star wideout will turn his massive target share into a touchdown in Week 11.

Brock Purdy Longest Completion UNDER 37.5 Yards (-114) – Iain MacMillan

MacMillan also shared his favorite props for the week in his Player Prop Countdown , and he’s fading Purdy in the deep passing game on Sunday:

We all know the Vikings' defense is elite, but one of their biggest strengths is not allowing explosive plays. They have allowed just 19 completions of 20+ yards and only five completions of 40+ yards this season.

This could also be a great opportunity to fade Brock Purdy, who has benefited from facing some weak secondaries this season. His injured receiving corps could come back to haunt him this week when he has to take on the best defense in football. I expect Kyle Shanahan to lean on short completions to the likes of George Kittle and Christian McCaffrey to help Purdy deal with Brian Flores' blitzing defense. If that happens, I foresee a scenario where he doesn't complete an explosive play as he did at all last week against the Cowboys.

Deebo Samuel Sr. Anytime TD (+235) – Peter Dewey

49ers wideout Deebo Samuel Sr. has appeared in six games this season, finding the end zone five times.

Deebo is a bit of a matchup anomaly, as he’s going to work as both a pass catcher and a rusher in the San Fran offense and is coming off a two-score game against Dallas in Week 10.

The Minnesota defense is a much tougher matchup, but Deebo gets plenty of touches on misdirection that have led to some big plays. He’s averaging 12.5 yards per reception and 13 yards per carry in the 2026 season.

At +235, I think the veteran receiver is a little undervalued considering the fact that he’s scored in four of his six appearances (he was injured in one that he failed to score) this season.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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