Best NFL Picks and Predictions (How to Bet Patriots vs. Lions in NFL Munich Game in Week 10)

The final international matchup on a Sunday morning in the 2026 NFL season takes place in Munich as the New England Patriots take on the Detroit Lions in a battle between two teams with playoff expectations.

Drake Maye and the Patriots made the Super Bowl in the 2025 season, but they're off to a much slower start through the first half of 2026.

New England is facing a much tougher schedule than it did in 2025, and it's just 5-4 after a loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 9.

New England really struggled at home in that matchup, and oddsmakers actually flipped the odds in this game from the Patriots as small favorites to the Lions as small favorites after that result.

Still, New England is favored to make the playoffs in the AFC, and it should be getting healthier in the second half of the season. A.J. Brown (questionable) and Romeo Doubs, the team's two offseason acquisitions at receiver, have both been banged up.

Meanwhile, the Lions are now 6-2 and in second place in the NFC North entering Week 10. Detroit picked up big wins over Minnesota and Miami over the last two weeks, and it's looking to make a push for the division crown, especially with the Chicago Bears on a bye in Week 10.

Jared Goff and Jahmyr Gibbs have led one of the best offenses in the NFL this season, and both are fringe MVP candidates in the latest odds. Will they be able to take advantage of a Patriots defense that was diced up by Jordan Love in Week 9?

Oddsmakers seem to think it's possible as Detroit is favored and we have a rather high total for this international clash.

All week long, the SI Betting team has been breaking down team picks, player prop selections, anytime touchdown scorers and more for the Patriots vs. Lions matchup. I've decided to compile some of our favorites all into one spot to help you get the most out of this matchup on Sunday morning.

Best NFL Picks and Predictions for Patriots vs. Lions

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

New England Patriots Moneyline (+130) vs. Detroit Lions – Iain MacMillan

Drake Maye to Throw an Interception (-138) – Peter Dewey

Amon-Ra St. Brown 7+ Receptions (-155) – Peter Dewey

Mack Hollins Anytime TD (+255) – Peter Dewey

New England Patriots Moneyline (+130) vs. Detroit Lions – Iain MacMillan

Earlier this week, SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan shared his favorite bet for every game in his Road to 272 column . He’s targeting the Patriots as an upset target in Week 10:

I'm going to take a chance and bet on the Patriots to win as outright underdogs in a great buy-low, sell-high spot. New England is much better than it looked in Week 9 against the Packers, and the Lions still have plenty of issues that give me pause when it comes to betting on them as favorites.

The Lions' defense has a laundry list of injuries, and their metrics as a whole place them as one of the worst defenses in the entire league, ranking 30th in opponent EPA per play, 19th in opponent success rate, and 21st in opponent yards per play (5.4). Drake Maye has shown a history of torching bad secondaries, and you might be surprised to find out he comes into this game ranking fifth amongst all quarterbacks in adjusted EPA per play and second in completion percentage over expected.

The Patriots should be able to rack up points, and as long as their defense can keep the Lions' offense in check, they'll be live to win this game.

Drake Maye to Throw an Interception (-138) – Peter Dewey

Last season, Maye was the runner-up in the NFL MVP race, but he hasn’t had the same success in 2026.

While the star quarterback has 18 touchdown passes, 2,282 passing yards and three rushing scores this season, he’s also been picked off 11 times.

Maye has thrown at least one pick in six of his nine games, and he was picked off three times last week. The lack of health at receiver for New England hasn’t helped the former first-round pick, and I wouldn’t be shocked if he makes an ill-advised throw in this matchup.

The Lions’ defense has just six picks this season, but it has looked better in recent weeks after a dreadful start. Maye has thrown more picks than games played, so this is a pretty favorable price on Sunday.

Amon-Ra St. Brown 7+ Receptions (-155) – Peter Dewey

The Patriots’ secondary was torched in Week 9 by Green Bay, with both Matthew Golden and Christian Watson going for over 150 yards.

New England is now 23rd in the league in EPA/Pass and has allowed the third-most passing yards in the NFL. That’s great news for Lions wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown, who has been a target hog in this offense once again.

This season, St. Brown has 86 targets and 61 catches in eight games, turning those grabs into 657 yards and five scores. He’s picked up at least seven receptions in six of those matchups and has at least eight targets in every game.

That gives St. Brown a really high floor, and it’s pretty clear that New England’s secondary is beatable this season. I’m buying the Lions’ No. 1 receiver in an offense that is fourth in the league in EPA/Pass.

Mack Hollins Anytime TD (+255) – Peter Dewey

The Patriots are extremely banged up at wide receiver, but veteran Mack Hollins returned from injured reserve in Week 9 and immediately made an impact.

Hollins played 68.3 percent of the snaps for New England, catching three of his six targets for 36 yards and a score. The former fourth-round pick has 18 catches in five games, playing well over half (64.3 percent) of the Patriots’ offensive snaps in the games he’s appeared in.

The Lions have struggled against the pass all season, allowing the second-most yards and the third-most passing scores (18) in 2026. So, I don’t mind taking a shot on Hollins at +255, especially since New England’s receiver room doesn’t have a true No. 1 if A.J. Brown sits.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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