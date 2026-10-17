Best NFL Picks and Predictions (How to Bet Texans vs. Jaguars in NFL London Game in Week 6)

Sunday's action in Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season begins with the Jacksonville Jaguars playing their second straight game in London, this time taking on the Houston Texans.

Jacksonville played a wild Week 5 game against the Philadelphia Eagles, winning on a last-second field goal by Cam Little despite falling behind in the last 10 second and needing a long Ameer Abdullah kickoff return to get into field goal range.

The Jags are now 4-1 in the 2026 season and are 8-7 all-time in their games in London. That puts them in a great spot to win the AFC South this season, as they have a two-game lead over the Indianapolis Colts and a three-game lead over Houston, which picked up its first win of the season in Week 5.

The Texans started the year 0-4 against a tough schedule, but they blew out the Tennessee Titans last Sunday – a potential sign of good things to come.

C.J. Stroud and company also have a new weapon, as former top-five pick Marvin Harrison Jr. was traded from the Arizona Cardinals to Houston following Sunday's win.

The Texans' defense is going to have to be better in the 2026 season if they're going to make the playoffs, and Houston was the No. 1 defense in EPA per play in 2025. It simply hasn't found that level in the 2026 campaign, and things won't be easy against a Jacksonville offense that is currently sixth in the NFL in EPA/Play. Trevor Lawrence has put himself in the MVP conversation this season, sitting fourth in the odds heading into this matchup.

There's nothing better than a standalone game to open our Sunday, and this AFC South battle has major playoff implications, especially if Houston is able to pull off the upset.

Oddsmakers have the Jags favored by three points in London, where they have played more games than any other franchise, going 8-7 across 15 matchups.

All week long, the SI Betting team has been making game picks, player props, and a few anytime touchdown scorer selections to help bettors get the most out of this London matchup.

The NFL has been loaded with international games this season, and they've had some wild results. Should we expect more of the same in Week 6?

Here's a full look at some of our favorite plays for this AFC South showdown.

Best NFL Picks and Predictions for Texans vs. Jaguars

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Houston Texans +2.5 (-105) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars – Iain MacMillan

Nico Collins Anytime TD (+165) – Peter Dewey

Parker Washington Anytime TD (+180) – Peter Dewey

Woody Marks OVER 14.5 Rush Attempts (-117) – Peter Dewey

Houston Texans +2.5 (-105) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars – Iain MacMillan

All season long, SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan shares his favorite bet for every game in his Road to 272 column , and he’s taking the Texans to cover:

There are some signs pointing to the possibility of the momentum switching for these two teams. The Texans got off to a terrible start to the season, while the Jaguars got off to a red-hot start, but don't be surprised if things begin to trend in opposite directions starting this weekend.

The Jaguars rank 10th in offensive luck and second in defensive luck according to RBSDM.com, while the Texans rank outside the top 10 in that metric on both sides of the ball. Defensively, the Texans outrank the Jaguars in success rate, but Jacksonville comes out on top when it comes to opponent EPA. That tells us that the Jaguars haven't been as good on a down-to-down basis, but they've allowed fewer explosive plays. I trust success rate a lot more when it comes to consistent, long-term results, so I'm giving a nod to Houston in that area.

It can't be overstated how different the Texans' offense is with Nico Collins healthy. They scored 31, 30, and 26 points in the three games he played in, but six and 17 points in their two games without him. He's going to make a huge difference with him being healthy against this Jaguars defense.

Nico Collins Anytime TD (+165) – Peter Dewey

Texans No. 1 receiver Nico Collins has found the end zone in two of his three appearances this season, catching three scores overall.

He’s been targeted 25 times by C.J. Stroud, reeling in 19 of those for 249 yards. I actually like this matchup for Collins, even though the Jags have allowed just four passing touchdowns in 2026.

Jacksonville has also given up the third-most passing yards in the NFL and ranks outside the top-20 in the league in yards per play allowed.

I expect the Texans to move the ball through the air in Week 6, and Collins has been a major threat to score, finding the end zone 21 times over the last three completed seasons. He’s worth a shot at +165 for a Houston offense that is down several playmakers due to injury.

Parker Washington Anytime TD (+180) – Peter Dewey

Jaguars star receiver Parker Washington has found the end zone in three of his five games this season, hitting paydirt four times in total.

The clear No. 1 option in this Jacksonville offense, Washington has played 77.5 percent of the Jags’ offensive snaps, catching 22 of his 35 targets for 352 yards. Not only that, but Washington has made some ridiculous grabs – including his touchdown in Week 5 – to bail out Trevor Lawrence.

Jacksonville’s passing offense hits a ton of big plays and ranks No. 3 in the NFL in EPA/Pass.

I love this price for Washington (nearly 2/1) since no other Jags receiver has been a consistent threat to lead the team in targets.

Woody Marks OVER 14.5 Rush Attempts (-117) – Peter Dewey

Texans running back David Montgomery is dealing with a groin injury, which should open up a massive role for Woody Marks in Week 6.

Last week, Marks carried the ball 15 times for 62 yards in the win over Tennessee, playing well over 80 percent of Houston’s snaps. While the Texans have become a pass-first team in the 2026 season, Marks should monopolize touches in this backfield.

Jacksonville is No. 1 in the league in EPA/Rush this season, so I prefer Marks’ attempts over any yardage number in this Week 6 matchup.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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