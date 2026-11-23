Week 11 of the 2026 NFL season closes out with a major matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Joe Burrow and the Washington Commanders.

Washington is coming off a monster win in Week 10 against the New York Giants on Thursday Night Football and is looking to pick up a second consecutive primetime win against a playoff contender.

Cincinnati has won five games in a row, including a major win at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 10. That win gave the Bengals sole possession of first place in the AFC North, and they're looking to build on that against a Washington team that has been shaky on defense (20th in EPA/Play) in 2026.

Jayden Daniels and the Commanders still have a lot of work to do to make the playoffs, and they're set as underdogs at home in this matchup.

The Bengals have the No. 2 offense in the NFL in EPA/Play, and their attack, with Burrow, the MVP favorite, Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Chase Brown, is one of the most dynamic units in the league.

It's going to make things tough on this Washington defense, which hasn’t exactly slowed down some of the better teams it has played this season.

All week long, the SI Betting team has been making game picks, player prop selections, and more to help bettors get the most of this Monday Night Football clash.

Here's a breakdown of some of our favorites all in one spot to get you ready to close out Week 11 of the 2026 season.

Best NFL Picks and Predictions for Bengals vs. Commanders

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Cincinnati Bengals -6 (-112) vs. Washington Commanders – Iain MacMillan

Stefon Diggs Anytime TD (+175) – Peter Dewey

Joe Burrow OVER 2.5 Passing Touchdowns (-116) – Peter Dewey

Ja’Marr Chase 8+ Receptions (-162) – Peter Dewey

Cincinnati Bengals -6 (-112) vs. Washington Commanders – Iain MacMillan

All season long, SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan shares his best bet for every game in his Road to 272 column . This week, he’s laying the points with Burrow and the Bengals on the road:

The Bengals have shown no signs of slowing down, so I will continue to bet on the Bengals until the market begins to respect them as much as they deserve. Cincinnati is now second in the league in both EPA per play and success rate. They'll now face a Commanders' defense that's in the bottom half of the league in virtually every passing metric, which is bad news for Washington against this elite passing offense.

It's also worth noting that the Bengals' defense isn't nearly as bad as it was in recent history, ranking 15th in opponent EPA per play. That's good enough to let Burrow cook.

I'll continue to lay points on Cincinnati.

Stefon Diggs Anytime TD (+175) – Peter Dewey

Stefon Diggs has been a go-to option for the Washington passing game all season, scoring six times in eight games, finding the end zone in five of his matchups.

Diggs has been forced into the No. 1 receiver role with Terry McLaurin out for the season, and he had a major role against New York in Week 10, catching six of his 10 targets for 83 yards and a score. He played over 63 percent of the team’s offensive snaps for the third time this season and is averaging just under eight targets per game.

Cincy has only given up 11 passing touchdowns in the 2026 season, but I trust Jayden Daniels to get the ball to Diggs, who has scored all six of his touchdowns when the former No. 2 overall pick has been under center.

Joe Burrow OVER 2.5 Passing Touchdowns (-116) – Peter Dewey

During Cincy’s five-game winning streak, Burrow has thrown three or more scores in every game, including four games with at least four touchdown passes.

In addition to that, Burrow has another three-score game from earlier in the season, clearing this prop 66.7 percent of his matchups.

Washington is 15th in the NFL in EPA/Pass this season, yet it has allowed the sixth-most passing touchdowns (17) in the NFL. The Bengals throw the ball a ton, and they’ve moved up to No. 2 in EPA/Play, success rate and EPA/Pass in the 2026 campaign.

No team has been able to slow down Burrow during this streak, and I expect him to torch this Washington secondary that ranks in the bottom 10 in the league in passing touchdowns and yards allowed.

Ja’Marr Chase 8+ Receptions (-162) – Peter Dewey

Chase has put on a show in recent weeks, catching 10 or more passes in each of his last three games while receiving 42 targets from Burrow during that stretch.

The superstar receiver is now averaging over seven grabs per game, and he should have a major role against a Washington team that is allowing the seventh-most passing yards and seventh-most completions in the NFL this season.

Chase has caught eight or more balls in four of his games, but he’s received 10 or more targets in five of his last seven matchups. The Bengals (No. 2 n EPA/Pass) want to throw the ball a ton, and Chase has been virtually unguardable in recent weeks.

He also rarely comes off the field, playing 81.6 percent of the team’s snaps overall and over 84 percent of the snaps in every game that he’s started and finished.

I’m buying the former first-round pick against a beatable Washington secondary.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $200 in bonus bets + 3 months of NBA League Pass when you make your first $5 bet .