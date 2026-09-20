Best NFL Prop Bets Today for Week 2 (Bet on Daniel Jones to Use His Legs on Sunday Night Football)

It's time for the second NFL Sunday of the season!

With 14 games set to take place across the league, we have plenty of betting opportunities. If you need some help narrowing down a few player props to bet on, you're in the right place. Let's take a look at three of our favorites, including one for the early afternoon games, one for the late afternoon games, and one for Sunday Night Football.

Best NFL Prop Bets Today

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Ja’Marr Chase Anytime TD (+120)

Kaelon Black OVER 8.5 Rush Attempts (-119)

Daniel Jones OVER 8.5 Rushing Yards (-108)

Bengals vs. Texans Prop Bet

In this week's Best Touchdown Bets, Peter Dewey made the case for betting on Ja'Marr Chase to find the end zone at +120:

It’s very rare that we’ll get a chance to bet on Ja’Marr Chase at plus money to score a touchdown, but his two-catch showing in Week 1 has clearly changed the sentiment a bit in the betting market.

Chase led the NFL with 17 receiving scores in the 2024 season, and he found the end zone eight times in 16 games in 2025, even with Joe Burrow missing a ton of time due to a turf toe injury.

The Cincinnati Bengals are going to find a way to get Chase more involved on offense going forward, and I don’t mind him against this Houston defense in Week 2.

The Texans were No. 1 in the NFL in EPA/Play in the 2025 season, but they struggled against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills in Week 1, allowing 334 passing yards and 36 points. Allen threw two scores, including one to his top wideout DJ Moore (finished with 100 yards on the day).

Houston actually was 30th in EPA/Pass in Week 1, and Joe Burrow certainly could find some success against this defense with all the weapons he has on the outside.

Chase is usually matchup-proof when it comes to the prop market, and I like him as a buy-low option on Sunday.

Pick: Ja'Marr Chase Anytime Touchdown (+120)

Dolphins vs. 49ers Prop Bet

Kaelon Black saw more action for the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1 than a lot of people expected. He ran the ball 14 times and played 43.1% of offensive snaps. He also performed well, averaging 4.6 yards per rush.

With the 49ers now set as 13.5-point favorites against the Miami Dolphins, I expect Kyle Shanahan to try to keep Christian McCaffrey as rested and healthy as possible, keeping him on the sideline once they take a lead. That could lead to even more rush attempts by Black in this game.

Pick: Kaelon Black OVER 8.5 Rush Attempts (-119)

Colts vs. Chiefs Prop Bet

In this week's Player Prop Countdown, I ranked Daniel Jones to go over his rushing yards total as my No. 8-ranked prop for Week 2:

Pick: Daniel Jones OVER 8.5 Rushing Yards (-108)

Daniel Jones only ran the ball once in the Colts' Week 1 game, but with the result not being what the Colts wanted, I expect him to go back to his bread and butter in Week 2 and start to rely on his legs more. He averages 27.9 rushing yards per game in his career, and while his injury will keep him from reaching those numbers, I think setting his rushing yards total at 8.5 is too big of an overadjustment.

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