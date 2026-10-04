Best NFL Prop Bets Today for Week 4 (Bet on David Montgomery in Battle of Texas)

Week 4 of the NFL season has begun and we have a loaded slate of games to watch and bet on today.

If you haven't already placed a few bets on player props, now is your chance. In this article, I'm going to give you a few of our favorites that we've written about throughout the week.

Best NFL Prop Bets Today

Geno Smith OVER 21.5 Completions (+103) via Caesars

David Montgomery OVER 10.5 Receiving Yards (-117) via DraftKings

Bryce Young OVER 249.5 Passing Yards (-111) via DraftKings

Geno Smith OVER 21.5 Completions (+103)

In this week' edition of the Player Prop Countdown, I ranked Geno Smith going over 21.1 completions as my No. 4-ranked prop for Week 4:

Geno Smith has been impressive to start the season, despite the Jets being 1-2 through the first three weeks. In fact, he leads all quarterbacks in completion percentage over expected at +10.9%. He had a slow Week 1, but completed 27 passes for 247 yards against the Packers and 31 passes for 321 yards against the Lions. Let's bet on that trend to continue against the Bears.

David Montgomery OVER 10.5 Receiving Yards (-117)

In his props article for Cowboys vs. Texans, Ryan Gilbert broke down why he likes David Montgomery to go over his receiving yards total of 10.5:

David Montgomery is being used in the passing game a bit more in Houston than he was in Detroit, where Jahmyr Gibbs was the main back there. The veteran has caught all seven of his targets this season for 48 yards, going OVER 10.5 in all three games.

Montgomery isn’t going to get a ton of targets, but he’s caught multiple passes in each game thus far, with 19, 14, and 15 receiving yards. I expect him to keep that going against this Cowboys defense that allowed 40 receiving yards to Rachaad White two weeks ago.

Bryce Young OVER 249.5 Passing Yards (-111)

If you're looking for a prop bet for Sunday Night Football, Peter Dewey wrote in his Lions vs. Panthers player prop story why he's backing Bryce Young to have a big game:

I love this line for Carolina quarterback Bryce Young, who has thrown for over 250 yards in each of his first three games this season.

Young has 361, 287, and 291 yards in his three games, and Carolina is 13th in the NFL in EPA/Pass. Young has attempted at least 36 passes in each game, and he may need to throw the ball a ton against a high-powered Lions offense that has scored 31 points in every game in 2026.

The Lions’ defense has struggled against the pass (27th in EPA/Pass), so Dave Canales’ offense should look to the air in Week 4. No team in the NFL has allowed more passing yards than Detroit (898), and Young has easily cleared this total even in a loss to Cleveland.

I’m buying the former No. 1 overall pick, as he looks to have turned a corner a bit in his fourth NFL season.

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