Best NHL Prop Bets and Anytime Goal Scorer Picks Today (Bet on Brandon Hagel, Mark Stone, Jackson LaCombe)

The bets kept cashing on Thursday night as Logan Stankoven recorded a point with a goal, and Nathan MacKinnon was held off the scoresheet yet again. Morgan Geekie couldn’t score to complete the sweep, but he did have a few great chances.

I’m targeting Brandon Hagel, Mark Stone, and Jackson LaCombe for my picks tonight.

Let’s get right into my favorite NHL player props and anytime goalscorer picks – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Friday, April 24.

Best NHL Prop Bets for Friday, April 24

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Brandon Hagel OVER 0.5 Points (-166) at Canadiens

Mark Stone Anytime Goalscorer (+220) at Mammoth

Jackson LaCombe OVER 0.5 Points (-125) vs. Oilers

Brandon Hagel OVER 0.5 Points (-166) at Canadiens

Brandon Hagel has been one of the best Tampa Bay players so far in these playoffs, and I broke down this pick in the Lightning vs. Canadiens betting preview :

Brandon Hagel has had a great start to the playoffs with three goals and one assist in two multi-point efforts for the forward.

Hagel might be a good bet to score a goal, but I’m playing it safer with a point here. The forward had a pretty even split with 36 goals and 38 assists in 71 games this season.

It may even be worth sprinkling Hagel to record 2+ points (+290) given his start, and I do like the OVER in this game as well.

I’ll keep riding Geekie to score at this 2/1 price.

Mark Stone Anytime Goalscorer (+220) at Mammoth

While I like Utah in the game, I explained in the Golden Knights vs. Mammoth Game 3 betting preview why I’m taking Mark Stone to score a goal:

Mark Stone is a big game player. The Golden Knights forward scored in each of the first two games of the series, giving him six goals in his last eight playoff games dating back to last year.

Stone finished the regular season strong as well with five goals in a five-game span before being held off the scoresheet in the finale.

I’ll take these +220 odds for Stone to find the back of the net again in this series.

Jackson LaCombe OVER 0.5 Assists (+110) vs. Oilers

I broke down this pick in the Oilers vs. Ducks betting preview :

This was one of my favorite props to bet for a stretch of the regular season, and Jackson LaCombe is showing why in the playoffs.

The defenseman has four assists through two games, including three in the Game 2 win. He had 48 assists in the regular season, 27 of which came at home, and he had 20 assists in 28 games since the start of February.

The oddsmakers see this as being another high-scoring game, so I’ll happily take these plus odds for LaCombe to pick up an apple.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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