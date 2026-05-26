Best NHL Prop Bets and Anytime Goal Scorer Picks Today (Bet on Jack Eichel to Score in Game 4)

The Western Conference Final could wrap up on Tuesday night if the Vegas Golden Knights complete the 4-0 series sweep against the Colorado Avalanche, so let's make the most of the limited playoff hockey we have left to bet on this season.

I have three prop bets locked in for tonight's marquee matchup. Let's dive into them.

NHL Best Prop Bets Tonight

Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook

Jack Eichel Anytime Goal (+200)

Gabriel Landeskog Anytime God (+230)

Nathan MacKinnon OVER 3.5 Shots on Goal (-130)

Jack Eichel Anytime Goal (+200)

In today's edition of Betting $100 Every Day for a Year, I broke down why Jack Eichel is a great bet to score at 2-1 odds:

Despite scoring just twice so far in the postseason, Jack Eichel is third on the Vegas Golden Knights in expected goals at 5. He's also third on the team in percentage of shifts starting in the offensive zone at 19.2%. He's a great bet to find the back of the net at 2-1 odds.

Gabriel Landeskog Anytime God (+230)

Gabriel Landeskog is third in expected goals for the Avalanche throughout the NHL Playoffs at 5.1. He also leads the team in percentage of shifts starting in the offensive zone at 27.1%, which is 1.8% higher than any other team. That's going to give him plenty of offensive opportunities in a must-win game. He's worth a bet at +230 odds.

Nathan MacKinnon OVER 3.5 Shots on Goal (-130)

Nathan MacKinnon was hobbled by getting hit with a shot in Game 3, but that didn't slow down his production from a shots standpoint, still recording five shots in just 18:02 of ice time. MacKinnon isn't going to let the Avalanche go down without a fight, so he's going to do his best to drag his team to a Game 4 win. Doing that will likely include peppering the net with shots. I think there's a chance he cruises past 3.5 shots on goal tonight.

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You can check out all of Iain's bets here!