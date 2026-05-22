Best NHL Prop Bets and Anytime Goal Scorer Picks Today (Nathan MacKinnon, Pavel Dorofeyev)

The Colorado Avalanche are looking to bounce back in Game 2 of the Western Conference Final against the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday night.

There were six goals in Game 1, and the total is set at 6.5 again in Game 2, so there should be some player props worth betting on tonight.

Let’s get right into my favorite NHL player props and anytime goalscorer picks – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Friday, May 22.

Best NHL Prop Bets for Friday, May 22

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Nathan MacKinnon OVER 4.5 Shots on Goal (+125)

Nathan MacKinnon Anytime Goalscorer (-110)

Pavel Dorofeyev Anytime Goalscorer (+205)

Nathan MacKinnon OVER 4.5 Shots on Goal (+125)

I broke down this pick in the Game 2 betting preview:

Nathan MacKinnon made it clear after Game 1 that his team’s execution wasn’t good enough. The Avs superstar had nine shot attempts in the loss with three shots on goal.

MacKinnon had 9 shots on goal on 17 total attempts combined in Games 1 and 2 against the Wild, and then those same numbers in Game 5 at home against the Wild.

He’ll be firing the puck whenever he gets a chance on Friday night at home.

Nathan MacKinnon Anytime Goalscorer (-110)

I’m going right back to MacKinnon to score a goal tonight at home as well.

The Avalanche superstar saw his six-game goal streak snapped in Game 1, but it wasn’t for a lack of trying.

His odds are still -110 to score tonight, and I think he lights the lamp at least once in a big win for the Avalanche.

Pavel Dorofeyev Anytime Goalscorer (+205)

Pavel Dorofeyev extended his goal streak to four games in the 4-2 victory in Game 1. The Knights winger now has six goals in that span, and 10 goals in 13 games this postseason.

This price is simply too high given how often Dorofeyev has been lightning the lamp in the playoffs.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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