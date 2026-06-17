Best World Cup Goal Scorer Bets Today (Bet on Luis Diaz to Score vs. Uzbekistan)

Wednesday's World Cup action will mark the final day of the first round of the Group Stage.

With four matches set to take place, we have plenty of betting options. One of my favorites is betting on which players will find the back of the net. In this article, I'm going to give you my favorite goal scorer bet for each game.

You can place these bets at the World Cup best betting sites in the country.

World Cup Best Goalscorer Bets Today

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Bruno Fernandes Anytime Goal (+200)

Harry Kane Anytime Goal (+130)

Ismael Diaz Anytime Goal (+300)

Luis Diaz Anytime Goal (+120)

Bruno Fernandes Anytime Goal (+200)

I'm going to fade Cristiano Ronaldo, whose peak performances are behind him, by instead of laying a heavy price on him to score, I'm going to target Portugal's attacking midfielder, Bruno Fernandes. He has 29 goals in 89 appearances for Portugal, including scoring in Portugal's penultimate friendly before the start of the World Cup.

Harry Kane Anytime Goal (+130)

Oddsmakers made a mistake by putting Kylian Mbappe at plus-money to score in France's opener, and the French striker responded by finding the back of the net twice. We have a similar situation in England's first match of the World Cup. Harry Kane is second on the odds list to win the Golden Boot, yet he's +130 to score against Croatia. Those odds are too good to pass up.

Ismael Diaz Anytime Goal (+300)

If you think Panama can find the scoresheet against Ghana, then you're going to want to bet on Ismael Diaz to be the one to find the back of the net at +300. He scored eight goals in 11 matches for his home country last year, and now he's coming off a season where he scored 10 times in 27 matches for Leon.

Luis Diaz Anytime Goal (+120)

Before the tournament began, I made the case for betting on Luis Diaz to win the Golden Boot. Now, in his first match, it's time for me to put my money where my mouth is. Diaz took a significant step forward in his development this season, scoring 26 goals in 51 appearances for Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga. The 29-year-old is now set to lead a stout Colombian offensive attack, having already scored 22 goals for his country throughout his eight years on the team.

He's going to have a great chance to score against a weak Uzbekistan squad.

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You can check out all of Iain's bets here!