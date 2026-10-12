Bills vs. Rams Best NFL Prop Bets for Monday Night Football in Week 5 (Bet on James Cook)

Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season closes out with a dream game for NFL fans and bettors, as the Buffalo Bills and Josh Allen take on the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football.

Not only are these teams both Super Bowl contenders, but they have a ton of players that are exciting prop targets, which is perfect for a standalone game.

So, if you aren’t sold on betting a side – the Rams are currently favored on Monday – don’t worry, because there are plenty of other options.

This game has a sky-high total – currently in the mid 50s – which should mean a ton of offense on both sides. Still, the Rams have been a pretty strong defense in 2026, entering Week 5 with the third-best EPA/Play on that side of the ball in the NFL.

James Cook and Allen usually power the Buffalo offense, though they had a breakout game from wide receiver Keon Coleman in a Week 4 loss to New England. Plus, tight end Dalton Kincaid may be due for a bounce-back showing after he was the best pass catcher in this offense in the first two weeks of the season.

On the Los Angeles side, Puka Nacua’s return in Week 4 was a huge help for Matthew Stafford, and Kyren Williams is averaging 5.4 yards per carry so far in 2026.

Even with a ton of options to consider, I’ve whittled things down to my three favorite props for this Week 5 finale.

Let’s break ‘em all down – with the latest odds – for Monday night.

Best NFL Prop Bets for Bills vs. Rams

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

James Cook OVER 75.5 Rushing Yards (-111)

Davante Adams OVER 64.5 Receiving Yards (-115)

Puka Nacua 7+ Receptions (-173)

James Cook OVER 75.5 Rushing Yards (-111)

James Cook has been a little underutilized at times in this Buffalo offense, especially since he's been so effective in 2026.

The reigning rushing yards leader is averaging 6.0 yards per carry this season, finishing with 75 yards on just 12 carries in Week 4. He’s cleared 130 rushing yards in both games where he saw over 20 carries.

The Bills would be smart to involve Cook more, especially since the Rams defense has been beatable on the ground (14th in EPA/Rush). L.A. is third in EPA/Pass this season.

Cook should reach this line as long as Joe Brady is willing to give his star running back a major workload, as he’s fallen short of it in Weeks 1 and 4 when he saw less than 15 carries.

I’m betting on a bounce-back game for the star back in primetime.

Davante Adams OVER 64.5 Receiving Yards (-115)

This week, SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan shared his top 10 props for Week 5 in his Player Prop Countdown, and he has this play for Davante Adams at No. 3:

Not enough people are talking about how bad the Buffalo Bills' secondary has been.

They're 27th in both opponent dropback EPA and opponent dropback success rate. With that in mind, I'll target Davante Adams to go over his receiving yards total.

It's 30 yards lower than Puka Nacua's, but I still have some concerns about Nacua being fully healthy in this game.

Puka Nacua 7+ Receptions (-173)

Puka Nacua returned from a groin injury in Week 4 and promptly played 90.5 percent of the Rams’ snaps, catching nine of his 12 targets for 125 yards.

Year after year, Nacua is one of the most-targeted receivers in the NFL, and I don’t expect that to change against a Bills defense that is 29th in EPA/Play, 30th in success rate and 27th in passing yards allowed this season.

Nacua has already drawn 21 targets from Matthew Stafford in two games, registering five and seven grabs in those contests. I think he’s a great bet to reach seven receptions and could be worth a look at plus money to snag eight or more.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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