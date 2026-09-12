Bills vs. Texans Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 1 (How to Bet on Josh Allen)

One of the most fascinating and best games in the afternoon on Sunday is an AFC showdown between the Buffalo Bills and the Houston Texans.

The two teams are hoping to take the next step and go on a deep run in the NFL Playoffs this season, and getting a Week 1 win would be a good step in the right direction. You can find out the odds and my best bet for this game in my betting preview.

In this article, I'm going to give you my best bets for this marquee matchup.

Bills vs. Texans Best NFL Prop Bets

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Dalton Kincaid 40+ Receiving Yards (+100)

Josh Allen Anytime Touchdown (+110)

Kayshon Boutte UNDER 25.5 Receiving Yards (-109)

Dalton Kincaid 40+ Receiving Yards (+100)

The Houston Texans have two of the best cornerbacks in the league in Derek Stingley Jr. and Kamari Lassiter, so a smart strategy for the Bills is going to be to use their tight ends and try to attack the middle of the field through the air. That could lead to a big game by Dalton Kincaid, who averaged 47.6 receiving yards per game last season.

Josh Allen Anytime Touchdown (+110)

James Cook has shorter odds of scoring for the Bills in this game, but let's not forget that Josh Allen actually had more rushing touchdowns than Cook in 2025, finding the end zone 14 times compared to Cook, who scored 12 times. Let's also consider how strong this Texans' secondary is; it could lead to Allen needing to take off with his legs more than he'd like. I'll jump on him to score at plus-money.

Kayshon Boutte UNDER 25.5 Receiving Yards (-109)

Kayshon Boutte was traded to the Texans on August 24, and while he'll almost certainly play a significant role in their offense throughout the season, I expect his role to be limited in Week 1 as he gets to know the offense and builds his chemistry with C.J. Stroud. Because of that, I'm going to bet the under on his receiving yards at 25.5.

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