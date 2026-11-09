Bills vs. Vikings Best NFL Prop Bets for Monday Night Football in Week 9 (Fade James Cook?)

Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season closes out with an exciting matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football.

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills have been one of the most intriguing offenses in the league, featuring running back James Cook, tight end Dalton Kincaid and wide receiver DJ Moore. The Bills have been a points machine this season, and that's made them an interesting team to bet on in the prop market.

However, they're going up against the No. 2 defense in EPA/Play this season, as the Minnesota Vikings are 6-1 and have dominated most of their opponents in low-scoring games.

The Vikings are going to be without starting quarterback Kyler Murray on Monday, and Carson Wentz, a former No. 2 overall pick, will get the start. This is Wentz's second start of the season, and he could make more if Murray can't recover from his hamstring injury in time for Week 10.

Both of these teams are at 6-1 and in prime spots to make the playoffs, but bettors may not want to fade the Vikings as home dogs or take the Bills and their shaky defense as road favorites.

So, why not take some player props? I'm targeting three players on Monday night to make an impact in the Bills vs. Vikings showdown.

Best NFL Prop Bets for Bills vs. Vikings

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Justin Jefferson OVER 80.5 Receiving Yards (-112)

James Cook UNDER 80.5 Rush Yards (-110)

Dalton Kincaid OVER 3.5 Receptions (-132)

Justin Jefferson OVER 80.5 Receiving Yards (-112)

Vikings star receiver Justin Jefferson hasn’t had the dominant season that we’re uses to seeing with this offense struggling as a whole (30th in EPA/Play).

However, he has a great matchup on Monday night against a Buffalo secondary and defense that ranks:

26th in EPA/Pass

18th in yards per play allowed

24th in passing yards allowed

27th in passing touchdowns allowed

The Bills have especially struggled against wide receivers, allowing 1,078 yards and 11 scores to them in seven games.

Jefferson had 92 yards against Green Bay in Week 1 with Carson Wentz at quarterback for most of the game, and he was targeted 10 or more times in four of his five games with Wentz last season.

He should have a big game on Monday night.

James Cook UNDER 80.5 Rush Yards (-110)

Each week, SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan shares his favorite player props of the week in his Player Prop Countdown , and he’s fading James Cook against an elite Vikings run defense:

The most fascinating part of this Monday Night Football game is going to be the Bills' rushing attack against the Vikings' run defense. Minnesota is sixth in opponent rush EPA and second in opponent rush success rate. If the Bills can't get their running game going, they may have to turn to the air instead. With that in mind, I'll bet the UNDER on Cook's rushing yards total.

Dalton Kincaid OVER 3.5 Receptions (-132)

This season, Buffalo tight end Dalton Kincaid has seen his role in the offense fluctuate in a big way.

He had 14 targets and 12 receptions over the first two weeks, finding the end zone in Week 2. Then, he was targeted just seven times over the team's next three games.

After that, head coach Joe Brady said that Kincaid needed to be more involved, and the team has made a conscious effort to make that happen. The former first-round pick has been targeted 14 times in his last two games (Weeks 6 and 8), seeing six looks in his first game after the bye.

Kincaid has 11 catches for 124 yards and a score in his last two games, and he should remain a big part of the offense in a tough matchup against Minnesota. Kincaid has cleared this prop in every game where he’s seen more than three targets in 2026.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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