Blue Jays vs. Twins Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Thursday, April 30

The Toronto Blue Jays and Minnesota Twins play a standalone game in MLB on Thursday night, as they open a four-game weekend series.

With the first 10 MLB games on Thursday scheduled to start before 6 p.m. EST, baseball fans will be able to lock in on this night matchup, which features two interesting right-handed pitchers.

Blue Jays ace Kevin Gausman (2.57 ERA) is off to a great start in the 2026 season, and he’s looking to keep his team’s recent hot streak (winners of seven of 10) going on the road.

The Twins will counter with Bailey Ober (3.94 ERA), who has given up just two earned runs over his last 12.1 innings of work, allowing less than four runs in five of his six outings overall in 2026.

So, which team has the edge in this series opener?

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for Thursday’s contest.

Blue Jays vs. Twins Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Blue Jays -1.5 (+129)

Twins +1.5 (-156)

Moneyline

Blue Jays: -136

Twins: +113

Total

8 (Over -102/Under -118)

Blue Jays vs. Twins Probable Pitchers

Toronto: Kevin Gausman (2-1, 2.57 ERA)

Minnesota: Bailey Ober (2-1, 3.94 ERA)

Blue Jays vs. Twins How to Watch

Date: Thursday, April 30

Time: 7:40 p.m. EST

Venue: Target Field

How to Watch (TV): Twins.TV/Sportsnet One

Blue Jays record: 14-16

Twins record: 13-18

Blue Jays vs. Twins Best MLB Prop Bets

Blue Jays Best MLB Prop Bet

George Springer to Hit a Home Run (+486)

Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best home run props column – Daily Dinger – why Springer is worth a look against Ober:

Toronto Blue Jays star George Springer has gotten off to a slow start in the 2026 season, hitting just .196 with two home runs, but I think he’s a little undervalued to go deep on Thursday night.

Springer has thrived against Minnesota Twins starter Bailey Ober in his career, going 6-for-17 (.353) with a double, three homers and an OPS of 1.294. Springer missed time with an injury before returning to the lineup on Wednesday against Boston, so his season-long numbers aren’t as concerning as they’d be if he was in the lineup since Opening Day.

Ober has allowed three homers in the 2026 season, and he’s coming off a 2025 campaign where he gave up 30 homers in 27 starts. The righty has given up 106 home runs in 121 appearances in his career, making him an easy pitcher to fade on Thursday night.

Blue Jays vs. Twins Prediction and Pick

These teams are trending in opposite directions over the last two weeks, as the Twins have fallen to fourth in the AL Central, losing eight of their last 10 games while the Blue Jays (winners of seven of their last 10) are nearing .500 again.

Toronto got off to a slow start in 2026, but this team did make the World Series in the 2025 season and has been a little unlucky at the plate. Toronto is ninth in batting average this season, but it hasn’t hit for power, ranking in the bottom 10 in the league in runs scored wRC+ and OPS.

Still, it should be able to tee off on Ober and this Twins staff. Ober ranks in just the 57th percentile in expected ERA, and the Twins are 27th in MLB in bullpen ERA (5.30) this season.

Gausman has been a major bright spot for the Jays, leading them to a 4-2 record while allowing three or fewer runs in each of his starts. He ranks in the 80th percentile in expected ERA this season.

I’ll trust the Jays to open this series with a win.

Pick: Blue Jays Moneyline (-136 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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