Brewers vs. Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, July 8

The Milwaukee Brewers are looking to take Game 4 of a five-game set (thanks to a doubleheader) against the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday night.

After two 4-3 wins to open the series, Milwaukee broke it open with a 10-2 victory last night.

The Brewers have now won four in a row after dropping two of three. Meanwhile, St. Louis is on a four-game losing streak after winning three in a row.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Brewers vs. Cardinals on Wednesday, July 8.

Brewers vs. Cardinals Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Brewers -1.5 (+119)

Cardinals +1.5 (-144)

Moneyline

Brewers -148

Cardinals +123

Total

8.0 (Over -112/Under -107)

Brewers vs. Cardinals Probable Pitchers

Brewers: Kyle Harrison (8-1, 2.82 ERA)

Cardinals: Michael McGreevy (3-7, 3.12 ERA)

Kyle Harrison is looking to bounce back from a short outing, allowing three runs on five hits in 2.2 innings in Arizona. He had allowed four runs in 17.1 innings in his previous three starts.

Michael McGreevy has deserved better than his 3-7 record. The Cardinals put up just one run for him in his last start, when he allowed two runs on three hits in six innings in Atlanta.

Brewers vs. Cardinals How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, July 8

Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

Venue: Busch Stadium

How to Watch (TV): BREW, CARD

Brewers record: 58-33

Cardinals record: 47-43

Brewers vs. Cardinals Best MLB Prop Bets

Cardinals Best MLB Prop Bet

Jordan Walker OVER 1.5 Bases (+116)

Jordan Walker is one of the few bright spots this season for the Cardinals. The outfielder has broke out with 21 home runs and 18 doubles on the season while batting .292 with an .885 OPS.

Walker went 3 for 8 with a home run in yesterday’s doubleheader. He’s also batting .318 against left-handed pitchers like Harrison.

Brewers vs. Cardinals Prediction and Pick

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers:

The Brewers have had the Cardinals number this season. St. Louis won the first meeting 6-3, but Milwaukee has won the last seven, including the first three of this five-game series.

Kyle Harrison threw six shutout innings against the Cardinals back on May 26, with Michael McGreevy allowing five runs on seven hits in just four innings in that game. I expect a similar result in the rematch tonight.

Pick: Brewers -148

Unlock $100 in bonus bets — all without a promo code for DraftKings . Sign up and place a $5 bet and you will receive $200 in bonus bets no matter what.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.