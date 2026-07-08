Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Guardians-Twins, Brewers-Cardinals, Rockies-Dodgers)

The MLB schedule has its usual 15 games on the docket for Wednesday night.

I’m targeting a few favorites and an OVER for my MLB best bets tonight.

Let’s get right into the MLB best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Wednesday, July 8.

MLB Best Bets for Wednesday, July 8

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Minnesota Twins (-131) vs. Cleveland Guardians

Milwaukee Brewers (-148) at St. Louis Cardinals

Colorado Rockies at Los Angeles Dodgers OVER 10 (-105)

Minnesota Twins (-131) vs. Cleveland Guardians

The Twins and Guardians are heading in opposite directions in the AL Central as of late.

Minnesota has won three in a row and seven of its last 10, while Cleveland is on a three-game losing streak and a 3-5 stretch in its last eight.

Slade Cecconi is coming off a rough start against the White Sox, allowing five runs on nine hits in five innings. Meanwhile, Connor Prielipp has thrown two straight quality starts, although the Twins defense failed him two starts ago with three unearned runs as well.

The Twins have won three straight against the Guardians, and they’re on the up and up right now. I’ll back Minnesota as short home favorites tonight.

Milwaukee Brewers (-148) at St. Louis Cardinals

The Brewers have had the Cardinals number this season. St. Louis won the first meeting 6-3, but Milwaukee has won the last seven, including the first three of this series.

Kyle Harrison threw six shutout innings against the Cardinals back on May 26, with Michael McGreevy allowing five runs on seven hits in just four innings in that game. I expect a similar result in the rematch tonight.

Colorado Rockies at Los Angeles Dodgers OVER 10 (-105)

Rockies starter Gabriel Hughes is set to make his second MLB appearance this season against a Dodgers team that will want to avenge their loss last night to Colorado. Los Angeles should be able to get a few off the rookie, and Colorado’s bullpen isn’t exactly great.

The Dodgers are turning to Roki Sasaki, who allowed six runs in three innings last time out. He’s now allowed 19 ER in 17 IP in his last four starts.

Both teams are capable of putting runs on the board, and I think this will easily go OVER the total tonight in Los Angeles.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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