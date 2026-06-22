Brewers vs. Reds Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, June 22

Brandon Woodruff returns from the injured list as the Milwaukee Brewers open up a three-game set against the Cincinnati Reds on Monday night.

The Brewers avoided getting swept in Atlanta on Sunday, while the Reds took their final two games against the Yankees on a quick road trip.

This is the first meeting this season between these NL Central rivals.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Brewers vs. Reds on Monday, June 22.

Brewers vs. Reds Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Brewers -1.5 (+102)

Reds +1.5 (-123)

Moneyline

Brewers -157

Reds +130

Total

9.5 (Over -104/Under -115)

Brewers vs. Reds Probable Pitchers

Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (2-1, 3.60 ERA)

Reds: Brady Singer (3-6, 5.32 ERA)

Brandon Woodruff made six starts this season before going on the injured list after his April 30th outing. He’s now back in the majors after nearly two months on the IL and should have no limitations after his rehab stint.

Don’t let Brady Singer’s 5.32 ERA fool you; he’s been pretty solid as of late. He’s allowed just four earned runs in 15 IP across his last three starts.

Brewers vs. Reds How to Watch

Date: Monday, June 22

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Great American Ball Park

How to Watch (TV): BREW, CINR

Brewers record: 46-29

Reds record: 37-39

Brewers vs. Reds Best MLB Prop Bets

Reds Best MLB Prop Bet

Brady Singer UNDER 15.5 Outs (-143)

Singer may be seeing better results recently, but he still isn’t pitching deep into games. He’s gone UNDER 15.5 outs in five of his last six starts, including three outings of 12 outs or fewer.

Singer failed to record more than 15 outs in any of his three starts against the Brewers last year as well.

Brewers vs. Reds Prediction and Pick

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers :

This could be a sneaky good pitching matchup in Cincinnati tonight.

Brandon Woodruff returns to action for the Brewers after missing nearly two months. He threw 82 pitches in 5.2 innings in his final rehab start, so he should be full steam ahead tonight against the Reds.

Brady Singer’s numbers on the season aren’t great, but he’s settled in over his last few starts. He’s allowed just three runs on nine hits in 11 IP against the Padres and Mets in his last two starts.

The Reds are a hit-or-miss offense, and the Brewers should be able to limit Cincinnati’s success at the plate.

Pick: UNDER 9.5 (-115)

Unlock $100 in bonus bets — all without a promo code for DraftKings . Sign up and place a $5 bet and you will receive $200 in bonus bets no matter what.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.