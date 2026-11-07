Broncos vs. Panthers Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 9

The Denver Broncos continue to find ways to win games, but in Week 9, they'll get a break from their league's toughest schedule when they take on the Carolina Panthers in an interconference showdown.

The Broncos are 6-2 atop the AFC West, while the Panthers are somehow leading the NFC South with a 3-4 record.

You can find my best bet for this game in the Week 9 edition of the Road to 272 Bets. In this article, I'm going to give you three of my favorite player props. Let's dive into them.

Broncos vs. Panthers Best NFL Prop Bets

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Bryce Young UNDER 234.5 Passing Yards (-114)

Bo Nix OVER 1.5 Passing Touchdowns (+104)

Jaylen Waddle Anytime Touchdown (+190)

Bryce Young UNDER 234.5 Passing Yards (-114)

I've faded Bryce Young the past two weeks, and it's worked out well for me, so I'm going to do the same this week. His numbers continue to be inflated after a hot start against some of the worst defenses in the NFL, and then we saw what happened the past two weeks when he had to face a step up in competition. He threw for just 163 yards against the Buccaneers and 209 yards against the Packers. The market still hasn't adjusted enough, especially now that he has to take on arguably the best defense in the league.

Bo Nix OVER 1.5 Passing Touchdowns (+104)

Despite thinking the Broncos are overrated and not as good as their record, largely due to the play of Bo Nix, I still think he can be effective against bad defenses, and the Panthers' defense ranks 21st in opponent dropback success rate, and they've allowed 1.4 passing touchdowns per game. At plus-money, I'll buy low on Nix to throw at least two touchdowns.

Jaylen Waddle Anytime Touchdown (+190)

If I'm going to bet on Nix to throw for at least two touchdowns, I'm obviously going to take a Denver receiver to score. The only logical option at this point of the season is Jaylen Waddle at almost 2-1. He leads the team in targets (51), receptions (29), and receiving yards (315). He's the clear No. 1 option, and he should be able to take advantage of a poor Panthers secondary. Let's bet on him to score his third touchdown of the season.

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