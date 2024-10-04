Browns vs. Commanders Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 5
The Cleveland Browns season is quickly getting out of hand and things won't get much easier for the in Week 5 when they hit the road to take on one of the hottest teams in the NFL in the Washington Commanders.
The Browns will have to figure out how to stop Jayden Daniels, who has had a dream start to his NFL career.
You can find out the odds for the game in my full betting preview here, but in this article, we're talking touchdowns. I have two players I'm betting on to find the end zone on Sunday. Let's dive into it.
Browns vs. Commanders Touchdown Bets
- Terry McLaurin Touchdown +195
- Amari Cooper Touchdown +230
Terry McLaurin Touchdown +195
After a slow start to the season, Terry McLaurin has exploded the past two weeks. Between the games against the Cardinals and Bengals, McLaurin has been targeted 16 times, hauling in 11 receptions for 152 yards and two touchdowns. While sportsbooks are still offering him at almost 2-1 odds to find the end zone, we have to take advantage of it.
Amari Cooper Touchdown +230
Amari Cooper has been targeted an eye-popping 37 times through the first four games. He has only hauled in 16 of those, but with the amount of times he's being thrown to, his opportunities to score will continue to increase.
Cooper is also going to benefit from the fact the Commanders' defense has struggled to stop the pass this season, ranking 28th in opponent yards per pass attempt at 7.5. He's a great dark horse bet to score at +230.
