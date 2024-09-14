Browns vs. Jaguars Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 2
The Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns will face-off in a matchup between two 0-1 teams who are seeking their first win of the 2024 season.
If you want to find out everything you need to know to bet on the game, including the odds and my best bet, you can read my full betting preview here. In this article, we're talking touchdowns.
No prop bet is more electric to cheer for and win than a bet on any player to find the end zone. I'm targeting two of them to score in Sunday's AFC showdown. Let's dive into it.
Browns vs. Jaguars Touchdown Bets
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
- Evan Engram Touchdown +175
- Pierre Strong Jr. Touchdown +800
Evan Engram Touchdown
Evan Engram had a relatively quiet Week 1 against the Dolphins, hauling in just one reception on four targets. With that being said let's not forget he hauled in four receptions last season and led the team in receptions with 114. He is still going to play a pivotal role in the Jaguars' offense and I think that will become obvious in this Week 2 game against the Browns.
I love his value to score at +175.
Pierre Strong Jr. Touchdown
The starting running back role was handed to Jerome Ford with Nick Chubb not yet ready to return from injury, but a lackluster Week 1 performance where he averaged only 3.7 yards per carry may mean Pierre Strong Jr. is going to get a shot at more carries in Week 2. He rushed for 10 yards on just two carries in Week 1 against the Cowboys.
At 8-1, this is the best longshot bet on the board.
Read More NFL Week 2 Betting Content Here
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!