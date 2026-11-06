Browns vs. Saints Score Prediction for NFL Week 9 (Can New Orleans Get First Home Win?)

The Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints are both looking to get back on track when they face off in The Big Easy on Sunday afternoon.

Cleveland saw its modest two-game winning streak come to an end in Pittsburgh last week, but the Browns are still 6-2 on the season.

Coincidentally, the Saints’ last game was also a loss to the Steelers. They lost 16-10 at home two weeks ago prior to their bye last week. New Orleans is now just 2-5 overall and 0-4 at home this season.

Using the latest odds and analysis, here’s where I’m leaning for this Week 9 matchup with a final score prediction.

Browns vs. Saints Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Browns +3 (-108)

Saints -3 (-112)

Moneyline

Browns: +136

Saints: -162

Total

42.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Line Movement: The spread has moved by just half a point since the odds opened for this game, with the Saints now -3 (-112) after opening at -2.5 (-115). The total has also moved a tad, going down from 43.5 to 42.5.

Browns vs. Saints Final Score Prediction

SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan broke down this game in his Road to 272 Bets column, in which he picks each game every week:

The Saints have the worst run defense in the league, ranking last in both opponent rush EPA and opponent rush success rate. That makes them extremely susceptible anytime they face a team that can effectively run the football. Fortunately for them, Cleveland is one of the worst rushing offenses in football, ranking 27th in rush EPA.

Since the Browns can't take advantage of the Saints' biggest weakness, it's going to be a tough game for them on the road against a New Orleans team that's fresh off a BYE. I'll take the Saints in this one.

Pick: Saints -2.5 (-112) via BetMGM

I fully agree with MacMillan here. A quick glance at the Browns shows a 5-3 record, but how many of those five wins are actually impressive? They won by exactly three points in four games and stretched it out to a four-point win in their other victory.

The Saints will be eager to get their first home win of the season after their bye week. They’re not even completely out of it yet in a lackluster NFC South.

Final Score Prediction: Saints 23, Browns 17

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