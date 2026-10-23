Browns vs. Titans Score Prediction for NFL Week 7 (Low-Scoring Game in Tennessee)

The Cleveland Browns are looking to make it two wins in a row when they visit the Tennessee Titans on Sunday afternoon. In fact, both teams are looking for two straight wins after the Titans upset the Colts for their first victory last week.

The Browns stumbled two weeks ago in a road loss to the Jets, but got back on track with a 13-10 win over the Ravens last week.

The Titans got a 31-29 road win over the Browns last December.

Using the latest odds and analysis, here’s where I’m leaning for this Week 7 matchup with a final score prediction.

Browns vs. Titans Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Browns -1.5 (-110)

Titans +1.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Browns: -125

Titans: +105

Total

37.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Line Movement: The spread hasn’t moved since the odds opened for this game. The total has increased by a point, though, going up from 36.5 to 37.5.

Browns vs. Titans Final Score Prediction

SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan broke down this game in his Road to 272 Bets column, in which he picks each game every week:

Oh god, what a disaster of a matchup. I'll set the OVER/UNDER on the number of plays shown in this game on RedZone at 4.5.

I guess I'll take the Browns, but I wouldn't feel confident in any bet in this game. Despite the Titans cashing as a huge underdog upset for us last week, I can't fathom betting on them against almost any team with the line set below the field goal.

These two teams have a lot of similarities. Both quarterbacks are in the bottom 10; neither team can run the ball, but both are solid defensively. Overall, the Browns are just the slightly better version. Deshaun Watson's numbers are a tad better than Cam Ward's, and their defense comes in at seventh in opponent EPA and eighth in opponent success rate. That's enough for me to give the edge to the Browns at -1.5.

Pick: Browns -1.5 (-108) via FanDuel

While MacMillan isn’t confident in any bet in this game, I’m fairly certain that these teams won’t combine for more than 37 points.

There have been 52 points total in the last two Browns games, and the Titans have been held to single digits twice this season – and 10 points in their season opener.

I would also go with the Browns, but the UNDER feels like the better play.

Final Score Prediction: Browns 16, Titans 10

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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