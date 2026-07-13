Bryce Harper Home Run Derby Odds and Prediction (Can Harper Find 2018 Magic?)

2018 MLB Home Run Derby winner Bryce Harper is making his return to the event in 2026 for the first time as a member of the Philadelphia Phillies. Harper won the 2018 Home Run Derby in Washington, D.C. as a member of the Washington Nationals, but he has not competed in the event since.

Bryce Harper won the 2018 Home Run Derby with his Dad on the mound in Washington DC. pic.twitter.com/i8AV0dtUSs — Baseball’s Greatest Moments (@BBGreatMoments) February 19, 2025

So, it’s only fitting that his return comes in front of a home crowd at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia in 2026.

Harper is viewed as a bit of a long shot to win at +700, but he may be the main attraction – along with teammate Kyle Schwarber – in this field.

This season, Harper has 20 home runs, including 10 at Citizens Bank Park, and he’s a .280 hitter at home. That won’t matter as much in a Home Run Derby, but it’s worth noting that both Harper and Schwarber get to take a ton of batting practice at Citizens Bank Park and certainly know where they can attack this field to maximize their home run chances.

MLB has changed the rules for the Home Run Derby in 2026, moving away from a timed system that has been in place since 2015. Instead, the event is reverting back to a finite number of swings: 20 in the first round, 15 in the second round and 15 in the final round. Could that benefit Harper, and older player, who has experience in this event before?

I believe it could, especially since he’s on his home field.

Here’s a breakdown of Harper’s odds for the Home Run Derby as well as my prediction for his performance on Monday night.

Bryce Harper Home Run Derby Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

To Win: +700

To Make the Final: +300

Round 1 Total: 9.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

To Make the Semifinals: -115

To Have Longest Home Run: +1500

Bryce Harper Home Run Derby Prediction

Harper actually enters the Home Run Derby in a bit of a rut, hitting .157 with just one long ball over the last two weeks.

Still, he’s in the top 20 in MLB in home runs this season, and the Phillies star should benefit from a ballpark that is made for his swing.

There’s a ton of reasons to love Citizens Bank Park for a Home Run Derby as it ranks seventh in Baseball Savant’s Park Factor rating and No. 8 for home runs. Based on Baseball Savant’s rankings (and average park factor of 100) Citizens Bank Park has a home run factor of 110 in the 2026 season. That means 10 percent more home runs have been observed at Citizens Bank Park than the average MLB stadium in 2026.

To go even further, left-handed hitters have a park factor of 115 at Citizens Bank Park, which makes sense since the field dimensions are shorter down the right-field line and in right-center field than in down the left-field line and left-center field.

I don’t want to put too much weight into Harper winning in 2018 since he hasn’t participated since, but that may help him be a little more patient in Round 1.

I’m not sure what the magic number will be to advance, but I think Harper hitting 10 or more homers in his 20 swings is a worthwhile bet since he has such familiarity with the ballpark.

Pick: Bryce Harper OVER 9.5 First Round Homers (-105)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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