Buccaneers vs. Bears Opening Odds: Chicago Set as Major Favorite on Sunday Night in Week 9

Sunday Night Football in Week 9 of the 2026 season features two NFC teams with hopes of winning their respective divisions, as the Chicago Bears and Caleb Williams host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Baker Mayfield and the Bucs won in Week 8 without completing a pass, and after an 0-4 start they’ve won three of their last four games to put themselves right back in the mix to win a terrible NFC South. The Bucs have back-to-back division wins over Carolina and Atlanta, but things will be a lot tougher on the road against the Bears and an MVP candidate in Williams .

Chicago has not lost a game that Williams has started and finished this season (4-0), and it upset the Seattle Seahawks on Monday night in Week 8. The Bears have also scored at least 30 points in every game that Williams has completed this season, making them one of the most dangerous offenses in the league.

Oddsmakers have set Chicago as a six-point favorite at home as it looks to get to 7-2 before a Week 10 bye. The Bears are still behind the 6-1 Minnesota Vikings – who beat them earlier this season – in the NFC North standings.

Let’s take a look at the opening odds for this primetime matchup in a loaded Week 9.

Buccaneers vs. Bears Odds, Spread and Total for NFL Week 9

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Bucs +6 (-112)

Bears -6 (-108)

Moneyline

Bucs: +215

Bears: -265

Total

46.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

There hasn’t been any real movement in the odds for this game since they opened on Sunday night, even with the Bears picking up an upset win over Seattle.

This is a battle between two very different teams, as Tampa Bay has relied heavily on the running game and its defense to get back in the playoff mix while the Bears are one of the best offenses in football.

Chicago ranks 10th in EPA/Play, 11th in success rate and tied for 13th in yards per play this season despite the fact that Williams has missed three full games and part of the team’s Week 2 loss to Minnesota. When the former No. 1 overall pick has been on the field, Ben Johnson’s club has been humming on the offensive end, dropping 34 points in Week 8 against a Seattle defense that is No. 1 in the NFL in success rate and entered Week 8 at No. 1 in yards per play allowed.

Tampa Bay’s defense is now No. 1 in EPA/Play after picking off Michael Penix Jr. several times in a rain-soaked matchup in Week 8, but things won’t be nearly as easy against Williams.

On the bright side for the Bucs, they should be able to run the ball (eighth in EPA/Rush this season) against a Bears defense that is allowing 4.4 yards per carry in 2026. Chicago traded for star defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons ahead of Week 8, but the Tampa Bay running game – led by Bucky Irving – won’t be easy to stop on Sunday night.

I lean with the Bears to win this game, and it’ll be interesting to see if the odds move at all with both teams trending in the right direction with the halfway point of the 2026 season upon us.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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