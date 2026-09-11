Buccaneers vs. Bengals Score Prediction for NFL Week 1 (Can Bucs Pull Off Road Upset?)

Joe Burrow is healthy and ready to go as the Cincinnati Bengals host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a Week 1 battle.

Cincinnati finished under .500 for the first time since 2020 last season, going 6-11 under Zac Taylor.

Tampa Bay also saw a streak of its own come to an end, as an 8-9 finish kept them out of the playoffs for the first time since 2019. It was a second-half collapse for the Bucs, who looked like one of the best teams in the league in the early going.

This season, the SI Betting team is sharing a final score prediction for every game as a fun way to help bettors decide on spread and total bets.

Using the latest odds and analysis, here’s where I’m leaning for this Week 1 matchup.

Buccaneers vs. Bengals Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Buccaneers +3.5 (-108)

Bengals -3.5 (-112)

Moneyline

Buccaneers: +164

Bengals: -198

Total

50.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Line Movement: The spread hasn’t budged since the odds opened for this one – although it was up to four points at some spots –, and neither has the total.

Buccaneers vs. Bengals Final Score Prediction

SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan broke down this game in his Road to 272 Bets column, in which he picks each game every week:

Much like people are too focused on the Saints' second half of the 2025 season, people are too quick to forget the Buccaneers' first half of last season. They were the clear best team in the NFC South and were up there as one of the better teams in the NFC. Unfortunately, injuries, close losses, and a banged-up Baker Mayfield caught up to them, but I'm back in on the Bucs heading into this season.

Meanwhile, the Bengals have a history of starting slow in the Zac Taylor era, and I'm not fully convinced they have addressed their issues on defense. I think the spread should be inside a field goal, so with the Buccaneers getting four points, I'm going to back Tampa Bay.

Pick: Buccaneers +4 (-110)

I also see a pretty close game this week in Cincinnati, and with a total as high as 50.5, it could be a last possession wins type of contest.

Baker Mayfield vs. Joe Burrow should provide plenty of fireworks, and I’ll take the Bucs outright as road underdogs to open the season.

Final Score Prediction: Buccaneers 30, Bengals 27

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